Register
22:54 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    PAC JF-17 Thunder multirole combat aircraft

    Pakistan Deploys Fighter Jet Squadron to Afghan Border to Protect Airspace

    © AFP 2018/ RIZWAN TABASSUM
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    133

    The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has fielded a squadron of new Pakistan Aeronautical Complex JF-17 “Thunder” combat aircraft, according to a recent report by the Associated Press of Pakistan. The multi-role fighter jets are stationed at Pakistan’s Samungli Base near Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

    Speaking at the February 28 inauguration ceremony of the planes, which form the Number 28 Multirole Squadron, Sohail Aman, chief of staff for the PAF, said "We totally understand the kind of conspiracies the enemies of Pakistan continue to hatch, but our resolve is very firm and response very clear," according to a PAF news release.

    Daesh fighters in Afghanistan
    © Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Pakistan Serves as Gate for Daesh's Entry Into Afghanistan - Indian Analyst

    The multirole aircraft taking off from the Samungli Base is capable of reconnaissance, ground attack and aerial interception missions.

    The squadron is tasked with the "responsibility of providing day and night aerial defence of the country, especially along the western borders of Pakistan," the defense official noted. Earlier this year, Islamabad accused US forces of conducting unmanned aerial vehicle attacks on refugee camps in Pakistan's western Kurram region, Sputnik reported. The US Embassy in Pakistan called the charge false.

    Pakistan is a "peace-loving nation, but we do not want anybody to interfere into our airspace and territory," the air chief said.

    "We have done whatever is humanly possible on fighting the menace of terrorism," Aman said, adding, "Allah has rewarded our efforts by restoring peace in the country.

    Last December, Aman "ordered PAF to shoot down drones, including those of the US, if they enter our airspace, violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity." It appears Islamabad is giving the policy some teeth.

    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Pakistan Will Shoot Down Drones In Its Airspace, Even US Ones - Air Force Chief

    The JF-17 has been developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu Aircraft Corporation of China. The Chinese version is known by the moniker Xiaolong or "Fierce Dragon," but the export version used by Pakistan has been dubbed the "Thunder." While Islamabad is the primary operator of JF-17 jets, Nigeria has incrementally inducted JF-17s to support "counter-air, counter-surface, air ops for strategic effect and air support operations," according to the country's budget documents for 2018.

    Related:

    Cultural Breakthrough: First Hindu Woman Senator in Muslim-Majority Pakistan
    For the First Time Ever: Pakistan to Send Transgender Youth for Hajj
    British Doctors May Be Using Tools 'Made by Child Labor in Pakistan' – Reports
    Tectonic Issues With China’s CPEC Project in Pakistan
    Tehran to Lodge Complaint Against Pakistan Over Pipeline Deal
    Tags:
    jf-17, Pakistan Air Force, Quetta, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok