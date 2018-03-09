Register
13:33 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BAS Soratnik

    Locked and Loaded: WATCH Russian Combat Robots in Action

    © Photo: Concern Kalashnikov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Kalashnikov Concern has posted a video of the field tests of its all-new Soratnik ("Brother in Arms") and Nakhlebnik ("Freeloader"), automated strike vehicles at sub-zero temperatures.

    In the video a combat robot is seen destroying an “enemy” rampart after which soldiers, clad in new combat uniforms, go on the offensive.

    The Soratnik is the first robotic fighting vehicle developed and built by the Kalashnikov Concern.

    Tracked and armored, it is designed to conduct reconnaissance and transmit data, patrol and protect territories and important facilities, carry out mine clearance and clear obstacles.

    Uran-9
    © Photo: Youtube/ TV Zvezda
    Russia Mulls Sending Uran-9 Combat Robots to Syria
    The 7-ton Soratnik  is armed with 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm machine guns, as well as an AG-17A 30 mm grenade launcher. It can operate remotely within a six-to-seven mile radius of the controller.

    One design option under consideration is to mount eight Kornet-EM anti-tank guided missiles onto the vehicle.

    Shortly after it was unveiled to the public during the Army-2016 forum, Kalashnikov CEO Alexei Krivoruchko announced the creation of the Nakhlebnik automated system, which is used as a platform for future combat robots.

    The Group-99 multilayered combat outfit and state-of-the-art combat gear were also put to hard test at the range located just outside Moscow.

    Kalashnikov also tested its new Tourist buggy, motorbikes designed for use by Special Ops troops, and Vityaz assault rifles.

    READ MORE: Robocode: Russia Drawing Up 'Rules of Conduct' for Combat Robots

    Related:

    Russian Army to Put Into Service Soratnik Combat Robots in 2017
    Robocode: Russia Drawing Up 'Rules of Conduct' for Combat Robots
    Tags:
    combat outfit, motorbikes, combat robots, tests, Nakhlebnik, Soratnik, Kornet-EM, Kalashnikov Concern, Alexei Krivoruchko, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok