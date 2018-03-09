Locked and Loaded: WATCH Russian Combat Robots in Action

In the video a combat robot is seen destroying an “enemy” rampart after which soldiers, clad in new combat uniforms, go on the offensive.
The Soratnik is the first robotic fighting vehicle developed and built by the Kalashnikov Concern.
Tracked and armored, it is designed to conduct reconnaissance and transmit data, patrol and protect territories and important facilities, carry out mine clearance and clear obstacles.
One design option under consideration is to mount eight Kornet-EM anti-tank guided missiles onto the vehicle.
Shortly after it was unveiled to the public during the Army-2016 forum, Kalashnikov CEO Alexei Krivoruchko announced the creation of the Nakhlebnik automated system, which is used as a platform for future combat robots.
The Group-99 multilayered combat outfit and state-of-the-art combat gear were also put to hard test at the range located just outside Moscow.
Kalashnikov also tested its new Tourist buggy, motorbikes designed for use by Special Ops troops, and Vityaz assault rifles.
READ MORE: Robocode: Russia Drawing Up 'Rules of Conduct' for Combat Robots
All comments
Show new comments (0)