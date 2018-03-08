Register
20:28 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Navy (USN) Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64)

    One Goes Out, Another Comes In: US Destroyer Leaves Black Sea, New Ship Sails In

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1010

    The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, equipped with the latest "Block II" configuration Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SWIP) installed, was spotted passing through the Bosphorus, according to the Drive media outlet.

    US Navy warship the USS Carney was spotted passing through the Bosphorus on March, 4, leaving Black Sea where it had been stationed since January. What is notable, however, is that the latest SWIP "Block II" configuration is designed to counter anti-ship missiles. The ship itself is far from being the newest in the US fleet.

    According to the Drive, the cutting edge technology may have been installed on the ship because it operates in an area where significant Russian marine forces are stationed, most of which are equipped with anti-ship missiles, both older and newer models. The outlet notes, however, that even such a modern electronic warfare configuration would not save the vessel if it were to face a major barrage of such missiles. All the same, it would give at least some protection to the USS Carney in case hostilities were to erupt in the region, according to the media outlet.

    READ MORE: US Navy Chief: Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups 'Working Russian Presence Problem'

    The same ship spotter that pointed out the USS Carney's departure also reported the USS Oak Hill dock landing ship passing the Bosphorus under escort by the Turkish navy, heading to the Black Sea on March 7. The US Navy announced the ship's redeployment, noting that it is heading to the Romanian coast to participate in the joint military exercises "Spring Storm 2018" which are set to take place from 8th to 15th of March.

    READ MORE: US Warships in Black Sea on 'Russia's Radar' — Russian Admiral

    US Navy activity in the Black Sea has intensified since the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 and the subsequent reunification of Crimea with Russia. This was not the USS Carney's first visit to the Black Sea, as it was also deployed to the region in July 2017 for the joint military exercises "Sea Breeze 2017" with the Ukrainian navy, and again in October 2016.

    Related:

    Joint Romanian-US Navy Drills Kick Off in Black Sea
    Russian Navy, Aviation Monitor Joint US-Ukraine Drills in Black Sea
    Pentagon: Russian Su-27 Fighter Flies Close to US Navy Spy Jet Over Black Sea
    US Amphibious Landing Ship Exits Black Sea Through Bosphorus Strait - Navy
    US Navy Chief: Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups 'Working Russian Presence Problem'
    Tags:
    Black Sea drill, Military Training Excercise, US Navy, USS Oak Hill, USS Carney, Bosphorus, Russia, Black Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok