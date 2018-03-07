Indestructible Armata: the Russian Tank That Can Survive Any Hit

Russia’s state-of-the-art T-14 Armata main battle tanks will be integrated into the automatic system of tactical troop and weapons control, Ground Forces Commander Oleg Salyukov has told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Col. Gen. Salyukov said that because the T-14 is a completely new design bristling with innovations, the manufacturers have been working according to plan to bring it up to speed and fine-tune its onboard systems.

“The T-14 Armata uses an innovative arrangement with an armored capsule for the crew, ammunition and fuel, and remote-controlled fire control system. This notably improves the tank’s survivability on the battlefield,” Salyukov said.

He added that the Armata’s protective gear was designed to make it stealthy, hard to lock-on by precision weapons with its active protection system ensuring timely detection and destruction of incoming munitions.

“Even if hit, the tank’s explosive reactive armor ensures a high degree of protection against all existing anti-tank weapons,” the General noted, adding that the new-generation Armata will leave behind almost all-mass-produced Russian and the best foreign counterparts.

He also mentioned the T-14’s new generation 125mm cannon, newly-designed high-powered munitions and an all-weather digital fire-control system capable of destroying heavily-protected targets on a 24-hour basis.

The T-14 boasts cutting-edge onboard gear with each crew member assigned a video camera and a touchpad to ensure all-round vision.

“The prototype uses a modular structure using unique digital and programming solutions with a virtually unlimited potential for modernization and automation,” General Salyukov emphasized.

The next-generation Armata T-14 main battle tank was first shown to the public in 2016, during the May 9 Victory Day military parade in Moscow.

