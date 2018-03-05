Investigation Launched After Slur Appears on Theater Marquee at US Marine Base

Officials stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, have launched an investigation after being notified that a racial slur was posted on the marquee of a theater on base Sunday.

According to reports, the phrase "Phat Black N***er" was assembled on the marquee from letters that were being used to advertise the theatre's 3 p.m. showing of the Marvel film "Black Panther."

Base officials released a statement on the following Monday to address the issue.

"Marine Corps Installations Pacific is aware of an incident that occurred aboard Camp Hansen involving the posting of a racial slur on an [Army and Air Force Exchange Service] marquee," the statement reads. "Such actions and language are in direct contradiction to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as United States Marines."

"This type of behavior is not tolerated by the Marine Corps," it later added.

The slur was quickly removed. It is still unclear how someone gained access to the marquee and when the letters were altered.