02 March 2018
    Under the instruction of a U.S. Soldier, an Indian Army soldier fires a Javelin missile as part of Yudh Abhyas, a bilateral training exercise designed to develop and expand upon the relationship between the two armies.

    US Approves Sale of 210 Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles to Ukraine

    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Command
    Military & Intelligence
    11128

    The US State Department decided to approve the sale of hundreds of Javelin anti-tank missiles and missile launch units to the Ukrainian government on Thursday, according to an announcement from the Pentagon's arms exporting agency.

    The deal is worth an estimated $47 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. 

    Donetsk after shelling
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Moscow Calls on Ukraine's Western 'Patrons' to Stop It From Destroying Itself

    "These missiles are being provided from US Army stocks and then [command launch units] will be obtained from on-hand Special Defense Acquisition Fund-purchased stocks," the announcement said. 

    The DSCA claimed that the deal contributes to the national security of the US "by improving the security of Ukraine." 

    "The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements," the agency noted. 

    Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, confirmed last August that the supply of US lethal weapons would almost certainly result in an escalation of the conflict. "As soon as Ukraine receives lethal weapons, an armed conflict would automatically be unleashed," Zakharchenko warned. 

    U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Ukraine's Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak walk past honour guards during a welcoming ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine August 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    US Would Be Mad to Supply 'Unreliable' Ukraine With Lethal Weapons

    While Kiev has long sought the weapons to presumably enhance its military capabilities, the US defense agency said "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region." 

    US Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited Kiev last August, where he said the US was "actively reviewing" the supply of "defensive lethal weapons" to the Ukrainian armed forces, which Russian officials said at the time was "inappropriate."

    US officials discussed Javelin missiles as well as anti-aircraft weapons as a form of lethal aid for Kiev. 

    javelin, anti-tank missile, US military aid, Pentagon, James Mattis, Alexander Zakharchenko, Ukraine
