'Polite People Day': Russian MoD Congratulates Special Op's Forces (VIDEO)

February 27 has been known as Special Operations Forces Day, or as they are often referred to, the Polite People Day in Russia since 2015, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

On this very occasion, the Russian Defense Ministry has uploaded a video showing training sessions of the elite units of the Russian army.

“The Special Operation Forces units were created with the purpose of implementing missions of particular importance, i.e. protecting Russia’s interests, primarily abroad,” the Ministry stated.

The so-called “Polite People” have taken part in strategically important operations in Syria, including the liberation of Palmyra in Spring 2016, and provided in the Syrian advance on Aleppo the same year. The commander of the special missions detachment was awarded a Gold Star and named a Hero of the Russian Federation after his 16-members unit managed to successfully repel relentless attacks carried out by an estimated 300 jihadists. Three other officers from the same unit were also awarded honors.