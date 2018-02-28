Satellite Images Reveal Iran Establishing Missile Base Near Damascus - Reports

The Iranian facility is operated by the Quds Force, known as the special operations force of the larger Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and is located approximately eight miles southwest of Damascus, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
Israel has repeatedly warned Iran that it will defend itself against any attack from the Islamic Republic.
Israel is reported to have as many as 200 nuclear weapons, some apparently capable of launch from its submarine force.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel said in a congressional testimony that countering Iran is not one of the missions of the US-led coalition in Syria, the report said.
