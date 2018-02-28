Register
28 February 2018
    A general view shot taken on June 30, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus

    Satellite Images Reveal Iran Establishing Missile Base Near Damascus - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Military & Intelligence
    Recent satellite imagery taken outside Syria's capital Damascus show that Iran has constructed a likely missile base that can strike anywhere in Israel, according to media reports.

    The Iranian facility is operated by the Quds Force, known as the special operations force of the larger Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and is located approximately eight miles southwest of Damascus, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA
    Shamshir-Rattling: Iran Vows to ‘Level Tel Aviv’ if Israel Attacks Iranian Targets
    The media outlet said it acquired satellite photos from ImageSat International, which purportedly show two new white hangars, each roughly 30 yards by 20 yards, used to store short-and medium-range missiles, the report said.

    Israel has repeatedly warned Iran that it will defend itself against any attack from the Islamic Republic.

    Israel is reported to have as many as 200 nuclear weapons, some apparently capable of launch from its submarine force.

    Earlier on Tuesday, US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel said in a congressional testimony that countering Iran is not one of the missions of the US-led coalition in Syria, the report said.

    Iran Vows to ‘Level Tel Aviv’ if Israel Attacks Iranian Targets
    Israel Uses Aggression as Policy, Attacks Syria, Lebanon - Iran's Zarif
    Israel's PM Netanyahu: Iran is Greatest Threat to World
    Russia Is the One to Curb Israel-Iran-Syria Crisis, Not US – Netanyahu's Deputy
    Washington Says Israel-Syria Border Incident Iran's 'Calculated Escalation'
    Damascus, Israel, Iran, Syria
