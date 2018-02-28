Satellite Images Reveal Iran Establishing Missile Base Near Damascus - Reports

Recent satellite imagery taken outside Syria's capital Damascus show that Iran has constructed a likely missile base that can strike anywhere in Israel, according to media reports.

The Iranian facility is operated by the Quds Force, known as the special operations force of the larger Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and is located approximately eight miles southwest of Damascus, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

The media outlet said it acquired satellite photos from ImageSat International, which purportedly show two new white hangars, each roughly 30 yards by 20 yards, used to store short-and medium-range missiles, the report said.

Israel has repeatedly warned Iran that it will defend itself against any attack from the Islamic Republic.

Israel is reported to have as many as 200 nuclear weapons, some apparently capable of launch from its submarine force.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel said in a congressional testimony that countering Iran is not one of the missions of the US-led coalition in Syria, the report said.