Register
04:43 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image released by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, flanked by South Korean destroyers, from left, Yang Manchun and Sejong the Great, and the U.S.Navy's Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, transit the western Pacific Ocean Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

    Media Make Hay With USS Carl Vinson’s Routine Pass Through South China Sea

    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    205

    The American aircraft carrier the USS Carrier Carl Vinson has sailed into the South China Sea, an event made much of in local media, though the US insisted all was business as usual.

    Although a report by the Daily Star entitled "US deploys nuclear warship strike force in major warning to China," which leads off with the explosive line, "US warships have sailed into disputed waters in defiance of China amid continuing tensions over the South China Sea," the truth may be far less exciting than the paper suggests.

    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Beijing Building World’s Largest Drone Ship Test Site by South China Sea
    The Carl Vinson isn't in the region to pick a fight — its maneuvers are a part of a US annual Pacific Partnership mission aimed at "helping improve disaster-response preparedness, resilience and capacity while enhancing partnerships with regional nations and civilian humanitarian organizations," Defense News reported last Friday.

    In fact, the carrier is headed toward Vietnam's central coastal city of Da Nang, where it will call to port March 5-9, according to VN Express.

    While the Daily Star's headline carries the ominous words "nuclear warship," which make it sound like some grim apocalyptic business, the Carl Vinson is actually just propelled by a nuclear reactor, pretty much like your average Russian submarine or even a civilian ice breaker. In terms of armaments, Carl Vinson is actually a Nimitz-class carrier. As Han Solo would say, "okay, it's big," in this case on the order of roughly 100,000 tons, but America's Gerald R. Ford class carriers are bigger; not for much, a couple meters here, a dozen there, but still, they are bigger than Nimitz ships.

    The carrier's commanding officer, Capt. Douglas Verissimo, told reporters, "We are not trying to send a specific position other than we are operating international waters, we are exercising that freedom of navigation," Verissimo said on February 26, according to ABS-CBN.

    "You can call it presence operations, where you are just routinely operating and navigating water space freely in accordance with international laws standards and norms," said ship spokesman Lt. Cdr Timothy Hawkins.

    The US is adamant that it is "not picking sides" though it is promoting international law, said Rear Adm. John Fuller, commanding officer of Carrier Strike Group 1, which includes the Carl Vinson.

    The carrier docked in the Philippine capital of Manila recently. "[Its] officers met with Filipino officials while its crew helped in humanitarian relief for those displaced by the rumbling Mayon Volcano," reports ABS-CBN.

    It is interesting how Australian ABC News approaches this fact.

    "The US is making a big deal of this trip because it wants to show Filipinos that it stands with them in keeping the South China Sea open," the website reads.

    On the other hand, Asia Times reports Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte taking a very different tone, saying before an audience of Chinese-Filipino businessmen on February 19: "If you want, just make us a [Chinese] province, like Fujian."

    "[Chinese] military bases, I must admit [they exist in the South China Sea], but is it intended for us? You must be joking. It's not intended for us," claimed Duterte. "It's really intended for those who China thinks will destroy them and that is America."

    According to New York Times, he said Chinese President Xi Jinping had promised him that China won't build structures on the Scarborough Shoal, an area disputed by the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, adding that Xi should be trusted because "he's a man of honor."

    The Vinson's tour could be a "major warning to China" or just a matter of having a big ship in the right place at the right time.

    Related:

    US Navy: China Militarizing South China Sea With 7 New Bases
    'Post Brexit Conflict of Power': No Gaffe in South China Sea Dispute - Analyst
    Britain to Send Warship to Disputed South China Sea
    China’s J-20 Stealth Jet Lines Up For Combat Duty in Disputed South China Sea
    How ASEAN May Deprive US of Its Arbiter Status in the South China Sea
    Tags:
    media coverage, USS Carl Vinson, Philippines, China, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok