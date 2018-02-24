Register
24 February 2018
    Photo illustration of an AC-130 gunship firing a laser weapon

    Still Science Fiction: US Air Force Has No Money to Develop AC-130 Laser Cannon

    DARPA
    Military & Intelligence
    Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), said that he’d like to test the AC-130J laser cannon that was first announced in 2016, but AFSOC currently lacks the funds for the test.

    Webb told Breaking Defense that only $44 million of the $99 million that the full test would cost is on hand. Webb said that he hoped the money would surface in the near future so the laser could "prove the zealots or disprove the naysayers." In 2017, Webb predicted that the test would have occurred by now.

    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Flying Fire: Pentagon Orders Ballistic Missile-Killing Drone-Mounted Laser

    The tone has become much more pessimistic than when Webb discussed the "directed energy weapon" in 2017. In April, Webb excitedly detailed a scenario where the AC-130J's gunner uses the laser to disable a transformer, a pick-up truck, communication equipment and a drone around an enemy base.

    "Without the slightest bang, whoosh, thump, explosion or even aircraft engine hum, four key targets are permanently disabled. The enemy has no communications, no escape vehicle, no electrical power and no retaliatory" intelligence, surveillance or reconnaissance capability, Web told National Defense.

    "We're no longer talking about bulky chemical lasers, but streamlined electrical lasers. These pioneering scientists have honed the ability to combine smaller lasers into a finely tuned, exquisite single laser. Beam control seems to no longer be an issue. Nor is the cooling technology needed… to keep the system operating."

    US Navy amphibious assault vehicles with Philippine and US troops on board maneuver in the waters during a combined exercise in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    US Navy to Mount Laser Weapon on Amphibious Assault Vessel

    "This technology is quickly leaving the pages of science fiction."

    The Lockheed AC-130J Ghostrider is to be the most advanced model of the AC-130 gunship, which has been in service in 1966. It is a modification of the Lockheed MC-130J Commando II, which similarly is in the midst of replacing older MC-130 infiltration planes.

    AFSOC's new plane was declared initial operating capability-ready in September 2017, but the first tests were less than promising. The fire control system that controlled the Ghostrider's 30mm GAU-23/A cannon wouldn't function properly, being thrown off-kilter by things like altitude changes or wind and repeatedly requiring recalibration.

    ATHENA Laser
    © Lockheed Martin/YouTube screengrab
    WATCH: US Army Laser Prototype Intercepts Drones in Mid-Air

    "This is normal stuff that happens in test," Webb said in January after the malfunction. "Do we have software issues we need to address? Sure, but the testing continues forward."

    Already, the Ghostrider is set to be equipped with a 105mm cannon on its aft — a howitzer-sized gun usually saved for ground vehicles. This is in addition to the AGM-176A Griffin precision-guided missiles, GBU-30 laser-guided bombs and the aforementioned 30mm cannon. Once fully operational, the AC-130J will be the most well-armed plane in the entire US military

    Tags:
    directed energy weapon (DEW), laser, AC-130J Ghostrider, US Air Force, US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Brad Webb
