Register
01:29 GMT +323 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An undated file picture taken in March 2003 shows a US Air Force plane landing on the Base das Lajes, a US military base in the Portuguese archipelago of Azores.

    'Hell That Repeats Itself': US Base in Portugal Might Be Spreading Cancer

    © AFP 2018/ JOSE ANTONIO RODRIGUES
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    214

    More and more inhabitants of Portugal's Terceira Island are suffering from deadly diseases, especially cancer, at rates far out of sync with the rest of the Azores archipelago. Terceira is no different from the other islands, except in one thing. Russia-based video agency RUPTLY has carried out an exclusive investigation into this matter.

    Lajes Airbase

    The Lajes Airbase on Terceira Island has hosted the United States' 65th Air Base Group for decades now. Ever since World War II it has been considered one of the most convenient bases: an airstrip in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, strategically situated between the US and Europe.

    Serving as a midpoint refuelling station for US aviators, it contains a vast numbers of fuel tanks and other storage facilities. Local scientists say that over the course of its exploitation, there have been several major spills that could have contaminated local waters, aquifers and soil. To make things even scarier, inhabitants have been ringing alarm over alleged deadly nuclear activity in the base — while officials have remained silent.

    READ MORE: US to Deploy Lethal Drones to Korean Peninsula After Olympic Games — Report

    Portugal US base in the Azores
    © Sputnik/ RT
    Portugal US base in the Azores

    The Cancer-Struck Island

    Scientists and activists on the island are blowing the whistle, as the number of those suffering from severe diseases and dying from cancer is growing rapidly. Marcos Fagundes, local citizen and member of a civic movement advocating for immediate decontamination of the island, brings frightening statistics:

    "…at [the town of] Praia da Vitoria are there roads that on one side, all houses have or had at least one case of cancer, and on the other side it's almost every other house. That is not normal," he said.

    Norberto Messias, professor and investigator at the Superior School of Health, brings even more disturbing information on cancer statistics. According to him, a higher number of cases of cancer were registered on the island then the rest of Azores. Terceira is responsible for up to 33% of certain types of cancer, especially rarer cancers such as eye cancer, on the whole archipelago —all while being home to only 8.52 percent of the Azorean population.

    Portugal US base in the Azores
    © Photo: RT
    Portugal US base in the Azores

    The growing number of serious diseases among the local population like dementia, infertility and cardiac problems may be connected to above-normal concentrations of heavy metals and other pollutants, said Felix Rodrigues, a physics professor at Azores University. He is adamant that there are numerous locations on the island with extremely high levels of pollution caused by heavy metals, hydrocarbons or PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls).

    "The heavy metals have serious effects on health. There are very high levels of lead in some zones: copper, zinc, molybdenum […] All of them are heavy metals that in certain concentrations can cause sterility, cancer, arrhythmia and never-ending amounts of problems associated with an excess of these substances," Rodrigues said.

    READ MORE: Is Depleted Uranium Making a Comeback to Bosnia?

    Troubling Finds and Reports

    Messias showed one of his recent finds from Praia Bay. It looks like black rock, but according to him it is a sample of residual hydrocarbons: sediments of hydrocarbons. He is convinced that it is connected with the spills that happened on the US airbase.

    Portugal US base in the Azores
    © Sputnik/ RT
    Portugal US base in the Azores

    "Everything missing here in order to have usable oil is what remained in the soils after the spills and infiltrations," he added.

    Rodrigues said that some 88,000 liters of fuel was spilled in the last 10 years — and that is only those that were documented. According to him anything less than 150 liters is not reported.

    "This is a hell that repeats itself on various islands that are occupied by the Americans. This is almost a 'scorched-earth policy,' where the problems accumulate and the local government doesn't react, the population has no capacity to take a stance, maybe as a result of scientific illiteracy, of lack of knowledge on the cause-effect relations," Rodrigues said.

    READ MORE: Trump Plans to Make US Military Stronger Than Ever Before: Budget Plan Revealed

    Orlando Lima, a former worker at the US base, showed significantly increased levels of radioactivity near the Pico do Careca (Bald Peak), an artificial hill near the US base that was built in the place of old bunkers. The Geiger counter showed values between 18,000 and 22,000 picocuries in alpha particles.

    Portugal US base in the Azores
    © Photo: RT
    Portugal US base in the Azores

    He also said a story about a US Senate commission that visited the island to check a claim from the family of an American serviceman who was dying from the exposure to radioactivity, presumably on Terceira.

    Cancer cells
    CC0
    Scientists Discover Major Reason Behind Cancer, May Find Cure for the Disease
    Even more troubling are two reports that local newspaper Diario Insular obtained via a confidential source. According to them, the US military is aware of about "30 areas of concern" and 17 major fuel spills, with 6 of them having the maximum level of severity. They also contained information about 38 areas with high concentrations of hydrocarbons and heavy metals, including lead and zinc both in water and soil.

    READ MORE: US May Reportedly Hurl All Efforts Into East Asia to Counter China

    Despite admitting multiple spills, a proper clean-up or decontamination was not always conducted.

    "A 15,000-gallon JP-4 release occurred on July 19, 1984, when an abandoned underground pipeline was inadvertently activated. According to interviews conducted, no clean up activity has occurred," according to an environmental report dated June 27, 2003.

    "Historic activities at the South Tank Farm included burying sludge next to the access ports of the tanks that was generated during tank cleaning […] The sludge contained high levels of tetraethyl-lead (TEL) as well as TPH and BTEX. Numerous spills are known for the site […] Not all contaminated soils could be removed," reads a Hydrological Report on Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal.

    Portugal US base in the Azores
    © Sputnik/ RT
    Portugal US base in the Azores

    ‘My Both Parents Died From Cancer'

    Madail Avila, a 34-year-old Praia da Vitoria resident who was cured of breast cancer, said that both of her parents died of cancer and they all lived on the island. She got the same breast cancer as the one that killed her mom, with the same pathology.

    "It is a very big coincidence that there are so many cases of cancer within the same family and in the same geographical area as well, as all these cases are geographically located in the same area," Avila said.

    She wants to raise her kids in a place where she can guarantee a good quality of life, but is not confident that she can provide it on Terceira.

    Portugal US base in the Azores
    © Photo: RT
    Portugal US base in the Azores

    ‘There is Relation Between Cancer Rate and US Base'

    Messias is confident that "there is a relation" between the increased rates of cancer cases and severe health conditions and the presence of the US airbase.

    "We don't have different genetic material, we don't have a different culture, we don't have different eating habits, we are the same as every other Portuguese [person]. The only thing that differentiates us is the pollution of the Lajes base. I don't see any other reason for having a higher incidence in these health related areas," the professor said.

    Cancer cell
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
    Russian Universities are "Arming" Themselves in the Fight Against Cancer
    Officials' Response

    US officials contacted by RUPTLY didn't comment on the locals' accusations, only noting that all due comments on the matter were made in a US press release published in the results of the last Portugal-United States bilateral meeting in December 2017. The press release featured a promise "to monitor the issues and encourage the technical experts to reach a conclusion on how best to proceed."

    Portuguese officials didn't respond to request for comments.

    Related:

    'Big Plan': Qatar to Make US Presence at Al Udeid Air Base Permanent
    Espionage Fears Spur US Army Base to Replace Chinese Security Cameras
    US Base in al-Tanf Fully Blocked by Syrian Troops
    Car Tries to Ram Into US Mildenhall Airforce Base in UK's Suffolk - Police
    US Traps Over 50,000 People by Sealing Zone Around Its Base in Syria - Moscow
    Tags:
    US Air Force, US air base, soil, air pollution, investigation, death, cancer, desease, pollution, environment, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    For the Motherland: Red Army on Soviet Posters
    'For the Motherland': Red Army on Soviet Posters
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok