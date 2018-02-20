Register
23:29 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency

    Pentagon Prepares New Ballistic Missile Defense Review

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    323

    After publishing the National Defense Strategy and Nuclear Posture Review in the first eight weeks of the year, the next report on the Pentagon’s agenda will detail Washington’s plan for ballistic missile defense.

    The report is expected within a few weeks, according to the Hill.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    Pentagon: National Defense Strategy Sets No Confrontation With Russia, China

    While it's not totally clear what the Ballistic Missile Defense Review will say, it will likely align with the Pentagon's 2019 budget request for $12.9 billion toward ballistic missile defense and $3.9 billion for the Missile Defense Agency.

    The 2019 White House defense budget calls for 43 Aegis missile interceptors at a cost of $1.7 billion, four Ground-based Midcourse Defense interceptors and 10 silos for $2.1 billion, 82 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor batteries and 240 PAC-3 missiles, setting the budget back a cool $1.1 billion.

    "It is very important that we will be able to defend all of the United States and its territories. I hope that what we're seeing is an increased urgency to deploy more of existing systems and to develop new systems," Representative Mac Thornberry (R-TX) told the Hill last Thursday following a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

    The US National Security Strategy released earlier this year recognized great power competition with Russia and China as a higher national security priority than terrorism. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy Elbridge Colby told reporters on January 29 that the strategy was not calling for more competition but "recognizes the reality of increasing effectiveness and capability of what the strategy calls the ‘revisionist rivals,' particularly China and Russia… We are already in a state of competition."

    "It is not a strategy of confrontation, it is a strategy that recognizes competition so that we can maintain our interests and keep the peace," Colby said.

    Artist's concept of a Soviet SS-NX-23 ballistic missile being launched from a Delta III-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine
    CC0
    Latest US Nuclear Doctrine May Lead to Renewal of Arms Race

    Meanwhile, the nuclear review called for the creation of new weapons that some Russian officials said would lead to a renewed arms race. The CEO of Russian state-owned corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, told the Washington Post, "the closer relations are between Russia and America, the more arms should be reduced — first and foremost nuclear arms. And what do we see now? The United States is adopting a new program… It will lead to another arms race, because we will have to do the same as the Americans."

    Related:

    'Now Is the Moment': Russia Urges US to Resume Dialogue on Missile Defense
    Poland Negotiated Better Deal for Patriot Missile System, Defense Minister Says
    US Approves $10.5Bln Patriot Missile Defense System Sale to Poland
    Poland May Receive 1st US Patriot Missile Defense Battery in 2019
    Pyongyang Knocking: Pentagon to Install New California Missile Defense Shield
    Tags:
    PAC-3, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Pentagon, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok