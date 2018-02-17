US Guided Missile Destroyer Sails Into Black Sea

A US Navy warship that previously took part in a deadly cruise missile strike against a Syrian military base has sailed through the Bosporus Strait and into the Black Sea.

USS Ross, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer has recently passed the Bosporus Strait, according to a Twitter account that monitors ship traffic through the area.

Armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles and a vast array of surface-to-air and anti-submarine weaponry, the ship is reportedly expected to boost the NATO patrols in the Black Sea amid strenuous relations between Washington and Moscow.

.@USNavy boosts the BlackSea patrols amid tensions in the region: #FWDdeployed to Rota & on its 6th patrol in support of regional allies, Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS guided missile @USNavyEurope destroyer USS Ross DDG71 transits BlackSea-bound Bosphorus in the dark #steadypresence pic.twitter.com/1mMs6V7kWU — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) 16 февраля 2018 г.

​On April 7, 2017 USS Ross and another ship of its class, USS Porter, launched a volley of cruise missiles against Shayrat airbase in Syria, allegedly in response to a reported chemical weapons attack in Khan Shayknun which the White House blamed on the Syrian government forces.