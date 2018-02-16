Register
23:18 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Apache Helicopter Firing Rockets

    US Army Tests Advanced Guided Missiles from Apache Helicopters

    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Army is testing a new strike missile for helicopters that will replace the Hellfire missile, and aviators are a big fan of the weapon, Business Insider reports.

    The Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) combines the active laser guidance capability of a Hellfire missile with millimeter wave radar (MRW) guidance. One of the downsides of firing a missile that goes to where a laser is pointed is the possibility for fog, smoke, snow or light rain to disrupt the missile's flight path. The millimeter wave radar, by comparison, can operate in in virtually any weather while remaining accurate.

    The Longbow Hellfire missile has MRW guidance, while the Hellfire has the laser system. JAGM ties both guidance systems into one missile.

    NATO forces in AH-64 Apache helicopters take part in Exercise Trident Juncture 2015, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Paul Hanna
    Stopping ‘Russian Aggression’: More US Apache Choppers Arrive in Europe

    "Using a [semi-active laser] missile, the last six seconds of the missile flight is the most critical to keep your laser sight on target," a test pilot said in a US Army news release Tuesday. "If you're getting shot at and your line of sight goes off target, your missile misses. JAGM can start off using the laser, then transition to the radar portion and still hit the target if the crew has to use evasive measures," the aviator noted.

    US Army Apache helicopters have been testing the missiles against unmanned moving vehicles at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, the service said.

    "Once you have the missile off the rail and encounter smoke or dust or fog, a regular laser missile could lose that target. With JAGM, I have a pretty good guarantee that I am going to kill that target with a single missile instead of multiple missile shots," says Al Maes, aviation weapons technical advisor for the Army.

    Related:

    US Approves $34Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands
    US to Sell $800Mln of Hellfire, Captive Air Training Missiles to Iraq
    US Approves $30Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to France
    Pentagon Approves Sale of 200 Hellfire Missiles to France
    US to Sell $150M Worth of Hellfire Missiles to UK for Meeting 'Current Threats'
    Tags:
    Apache, missile, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok