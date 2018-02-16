Register
14:49 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Visitors touring Russia Focused on the Future exhibition, held at Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow

    Why Russia's Future Soldier Looks So Much Like Something Out of a Video Game

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Fresh info on Russia's Future Soldier project was revealed this week, including a rendered image of what the soldier's gear could look like. Responding to commentary that the prototype looks awfully similar to the soldier from the box art of the Ghost Recon: Future Soldier videogame, Rostec Corporation explained why this was only natural.

    The new details on the futuristic equipment, developed by Rostec's Izmash and Tsyklon research institutes in collaboration with French company Sagem, included an image of a soldier equipped with the combat system, together with a description of his weaponry, armor, helmet, electronics, and other components.

    But after digging up an image of the cover art from the 2012 tactical shooter Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, some social media users soon rushed to accuse Rostec of 'plagiarism'.

    "Russia's future soldier turns out to have been plagiarized."

    Several US news outlets soon joined in with the accusations, with Newsweek claiming that the Russian soldier "holds a similar gun, sports a similar belt of flash-bang and smoke grenades around his waist, [and] wears the same vest," with "several elements including the folds of one arm's sleeve" also being "uncannily alike."

    A model of a battle suit from the Central Scientific - Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (the institute is part of the Rostech state corporation) at the Russia Focused on the Future exhibition held in the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia's Future Soldier Looks Like Something Straight Out of Ghost Recon
    In response, Rostec explained why claims of 'plagiarism' against their design were absurd.

    "Simply put, the images of future soldier which we now see in fiction are the ideal toward which absolutely everyone [involved in the development of future soldier designs] is heading, and which in the long term will be embodied not in 3D-graphics, but in reality," a Rostec rep explained, speaking to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

    "The equipment being developed in various countries is designed to solve the same tasks: to protect the soldier well, to augment his capabilities on the battlefield, to allow him to better hear, see and to orient himself," the rep added. "Accordingly, a consistent set of elements of equipment has been formed. These are repeated not only in military developments, but in computer games and science fiction films as well."

    Ultimately, Rostec's rep emphasized that while the image published is genuine, it nevertheless remains only a concept, with the real appearance of the equipment remaining classified.

    Related:

    Russia's Future Soldier Looks Like Something Straight Out of Ghost Recon
    'Future Soldier Gear': Russian Forces May Get Next-Gen Ratnik System by 2025
    This is What Russian Soldier of the Future Looks Like
    Tags:
    "soldier of the future', future soldier, comments, response, Rostec, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok