15 February 2018
    A model of a battle suit from the Central Scientific - Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (the institute is part of the Rostech state corporation) at the Russia Focused on the Future exhibition held in the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, Moscow. (File)

    Russia's Future Soldier Looks Like Something Straight Out of Ghost Recon

    The Russian Future Soldier's equipment will cost $45K, weigh 26 kg and will include an AK-12 assault rifle with grenade launcher and night vision scope, smart helmet and satellite uplink.

    This week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, whose portfolio includes oversight of the Russian defense industry, invited a group of lawmakers to visit the Moscow-based Foundation for Advanced Research Projects military research agency, and publicized new info on the Russian Future Soldier project.

    "At my invitation, a group of deputies from the Russian Duma visited @fpi_russia and familiarized themselves with the results of its work in the fields of robots, advanced materials science, additives and information technologies."

    FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) a humanoid robot created by Russian scientists
    WATCH: US Army Drills With Shooting Robots for First Time
    Among the images Rogozin attached to his social media post was an interesting piece of concept art of the 'Russian Future Soldier' design, which included a write-up on the concept's weight (26 kilograms) and cost ($45,000).

    Developed by Rostec-held Izhmash and Tsyklon research institutes in collaboration with France's Sagem, the Russian soldier of the future design is equipped with an AK-12 assault rifle with grenade-launcher attachment and night vision sight, as well as an armored helmet with built-in communications and information processing system. 

    The kit includes the Permyachka combat protective kit, protecting the soldier's body from fragmentation and open flames.

    Also included is a satchel for ammunition and water supplies, a GPS/GLONASS uplink, and water repellent, fire resistant material to camouflage the soldier in the infrared spectrum.

    Nerekhta system
    WATCH as Russian Robot Tankette Squares Off Against 'Robot Kamikaze'
    The write-up in the concept art notes that the Russian Future Soldier design costs half the price of analogues being developed by NATO countries, without seriously differing in terms of functionality.

    But what some internet users have found most interesting was the concept art's superficial similarities to the cover art for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, a tactical shooter video game released in 2012 featuring a soldier in a similar pose, with similar, futuristic equipment, and a similar black, blue-green color pallet.

    Twitter user Mark, a self-described gamer and journalist, wrote that the growing possibility of turning what until just a few years ago seemed like science fiction closer to reality was a positive sign.

    "We'll have to wait God knows how long and eventually, our soldiers will be equipped like in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier. This is a success I think."

