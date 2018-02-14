Register
18:58 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British survey ship HMS Enterprise makes its way on August 4, 2014 into the Grand Harbour, in Valletta

    Near Miss: UK Naval Ship Reportedly Passes Dangerously Close to Russian Vessel

    © AFP 2018/ Matthew Mirabelli
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    212

    The HMS Enterprise was returning after joint military exercises in the Black Sea, while Russian Kyzyl-60 was returning to Russia after being dispatched to the Syrian port of Tartus.

    The Russian military transport Kyzyl-60 and British survey vessel HMS Enterprise came dangerously close near Bosphorus, reports the Daily Star, a British daily tabloid. The Kyzyl-60 was leaving the Syrian port of Tartus, where a Russian naval logistics center is located, and was heading for Russia. The British vessel was leaving the Black Sea, were it participated in military exercises and patrolled the sea along with two other NATO ships.

    READ MORE: Top Guns: Most Nerve-Racking Russia vs US Aerial Intercepts (VIDEOs)

    After the reunification of Crimea, NATO forces intensified their presence in the Black Sea. On January 5, the destroyer-class ship USS Carney, equipped with an Aegis missile defense system and dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles, entered the region to "enhance regional maritime stability." Last summer, several NATO warships conducted joint military exercises with Ukraine in the Black Sea.

    READ MORE: Russia Intercepts US Spy Plane in International Airspace Over Black Sea

    A year ago, the Royal Navy Frigate HMS St Albans and RAF Typhoon jets escorted the Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov on its way from Syria back to Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the carrier didn't require any escort and would find a way home on its own.

    Related:

    No Evidence Chinese Aircraft's Near Miss With US Plane Intentional - DoD
    Ukrainian Navy Flagship Holds Drills With NATO Ships in Black Sea - Navy
    Members of NATO-Ukraine Commission Discuss Security in Black Sea Region
    NATO in Black Sea: French La Fayette Frigate Sailing to Bulgaria
    NATO Buildup Near Russian Borders: French La Fayette Frigate Enters Black Sea
    Tags:
    near miss, ship, NATO, Royal Navy, Black Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok