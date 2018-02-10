Russian Emergencies Ministry Research Reveals Most Probable War Tactics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has identified sabotage and precision-weapon strikes as the likeliest warfare tactics to be used against the country, in a new research on threats to civilians.

The ministry has argued against mass evacuations as the primary response to military attacks on Russia’s territory, saying the measure should be reserved for areas contaminated by radiation or affected by severe flooding or wildfires.

"Forecasts are made with regard to the likeliest war scenarios that rely on conventional weapons and sabotage," the research titled "Estimated Scale and Character of an Enemy Attack’s Aftermath" read.

The civil protection authority predicted that command and information centers and critical civilian infrastructure would be priority targets in the event of a military attack. It warned that the fallout of a precision strike presented a greater threat to the population than the strike itself.

The ministry also reported that an attack on Russia with weapons of mass destruction or even a nuclear strike on its territory is unlikely. "When assessing the situation, we proceeded on the premise that a potential enemy would not seek to purposefully cause civilian casualties among Russia’s population. An attack using weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear ones, is unlikely," the research read.