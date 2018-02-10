Russian Emergencies Ministry Research Reveals Most Probable War Tactics

The ministry has argued against mass evacuations as the primary response to military attacks on Russia’s territory, saying the measure should be reserved for areas contaminated by radiation or affected by severe flooding or wildfires.
"Forecasts are made with regard to the likeliest war scenarios that rely on conventional weapons and sabotage," the research titled "Estimated Scale and Character of an Enemy Attack’s Aftermath" read.
The ministry also reported that an attack on Russia with weapons of mass destruction or even a nuclear strike on its territory is unlikely. "When assessing the situation, we proceeded on the premise that a potential enemy would not seek to purposefully cause civilian casualties among Russia’s population. An attack using weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear ones, is unlikely," the research read.
All comments
Show new comments (0)