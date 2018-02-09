Register
23:08 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018.

    Mysterious Missile Spotted Among ICBMs in North Korea's Military Parade (PHOTOS)

    © KCNA/via Reuters
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5161

    On Thursday, the eve of the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Korea staged its very own military parade, filled with intercontinental ballistic missiles, speeches, and, of course, thousands of marching soldiers.

    While many flocked to examine Pyongyang's Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missiles, what seemed to pass underneath the noses of many was a mysterious new missile. Unlike the Hwasong design, the newcomer is much, much smaller, according to analysts.

    ​Twitter user @oryxspioenkop, the author of the military blog Oryx, says the new missile looked like "a copy of the Russian 9K720 Iskander." They weren't the only ones who thought so.

    Speaking with Business Insider, Justin Bronk, a military expert at the Royal United Services Institute, also pointed out that the low-key projectile bore a striking similarity to the Iskander missile.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea Unveils Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles at Military Parade

    "[The missile] looks enormously like Iskander missiles and not a missile that [North Korea has] been seen with before," he told the outlet.

    But not everyone is on the same page. Mike Ellen, a missile expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that it was "inconsistent with Iskander" and that it was likely just a ripoff of South Korea's Hyunmoo-2 missile system.

    Whether or not the missile was designed after Russian or South Korean models, experts say the appearance of the new missiles will be taken up by the US as evidence of the need to continue to push North Korea to denuclearize.

    Related:

    North Korea Delegation That Includes Kim’s Sister Lands in South Korea – Reports
    Trump, Modi Discuss Afghan Security, Rohingya Crisis, North Korea
    US Troops Train for Sub-Zero Combat as Tensions With Russia, North Korea Rise
    US Efforts to Create 'Horror Atmosphere' Around North Korea Affect Russian Firms
    North Korea: Continued Military Exercises Will Return Peninsula to ‘Catastrophe’
    Tags:
    military parade, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok