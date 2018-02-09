Register
22:20 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. soldier preparing his Blue Force Tracker before departing Camp Victory, Iraq in 2005

    Why Russia is One Step Ahead of US Army's Plans for Next-Gen Positioning Systems

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Pentagon and Israel's Defense Ministry have launched 'Urban Navigation Challenge', a startup competition to create advanced 'counter-terror' navigation systems which don't use GPS. The project makes no mention of officially designated US "rivals" like Russia or China, but according to Russian experts, it would make no difference even if it did.

    The project, officially dubbed the Combating Terrorism Technology Startup Challenge (CTTSC3), includes over $200,000 in prizes for ideas using technology like radio beacons, preloaded electronic maps, step counters, and other solutions which do not require an uplink to the US military's Global Positioning System (GPS).

    A GLONASS [Global Navigation Satellite System] satellite mock-up on display at the exhibition Space -- Elections -- Telecommunications
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Baranov
    GLONASS 2.0: Russian Equivalent to GPS to Receive Firmware Update in 2018
    The project is presumably meant to complement Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research in the field, including that agency's so-called Adaptable Navigation Systems (ANS) project.

    Adopted by the Pentagon in 1993, GPS was originally designed to determine the coordinates of warships, military aircraft and ground units. However, as Russian military observer Vadim Saranov has pointed out, the system's main benefit for the military gradually became its ability to open new horizons in the development of precision weapons. 

    For example, the journalist wrote, "while the Tomahawk Block II cruise missile in 1991's Desert Storm had an accuracy of about 70%, in Yugoslavia in 1999, the Americans fired Tomahawk Block III missiles fitted with GPS-guidance, which increased accuracy to 90%."

    A Tomahawk cruise missile launches from the bow of the US Navy cruiser USS Philippine Sea at targets throughout Yugoslavia and Kosovo, 24 March, 1999.
    © AFP 2018/ US NAVY/Renso AMARIZ
    A "Tomahawk" cruise missile launches from the bow of the US Navy cruiser USS Philippine Sea at targets throughout Yugoslavia and Kosovo, 24 March, 1999.

    In the years since, dozens of other GPS-dependent munitions systems have been created, including SDB and JDAM-bombs, 'smart' M982 Excalibur artillery shells, and even the 120-mm PERM mortar round.

    An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    How Everyone & Their Mother Can Now Uncover the Pentagon's Deepest, Darkest Secrets
    However, while GPS, in combination with traditional inertial guidance systems, allows for the accuracy of some US ammunition to reach as little as 1-2 meters from the target, experts say that this effect is possible only in 'hothouse conditions', against an enemy which is much weaker.

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Aleksei Levchenkov, the director of TeKnol, a private technology firm specializing in the development and production of navigation systems for civilian application, explained that basically, "satellite guidance for high-precision weapons only allows one to conduct policing tasks."

    "If there is resistance in the form of radio-electronic warfare systems, you can forget about satellites. In this case there are only two guidance methods – inertial or target illumination," the engineer stressed.

    Russia's Krasukha-2 Electronic Warfare System deployed at a military expo.
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Krasukha-2
    Russia's Krasukha-2 Electronic Warfare System deployed at a military expo.

    The weak power of satellite signals, which can be muted or snuffed out even by compact, handheld jamming systems presently under development, makes the Pentagon's concern for finding alternatives fully justified, Saranov noted.

    Last August, Kalashnikov Concern unveiled the Rex-1, a non-lethal anti-drone weapon weighing just 4.2 kg that's capable of jamming the connection between a drone and its operators, including GPS, GSM and Wi-Fi, to a radius of up to five km.

    'Mosquito Squeak Vs Roar of An Aircraft Engine'

    Although the Pentagon has concentrated efforts over the last several years to reduce the vulnerability of its military GPS connection, including through Air Force testing of anti-jamming antennae for satnav receivers starting in 2013, these efforts have shown only a marginal increase in signal security.

    Droning On
    © Sputnik/
    Droning On
    Speaking to Saranov, the representative of another company designing GSM and GPS signal suppression systems pointed out that there simply are "no effective means to protect satellite signals against interference, and they are unlikely to ever be created."

    "If one compares the useful GPS signal to the squeak of a mosquito, the power of a modern electronic suppression system is like the roar of an airplane's engine as it takes off," the official, preferring to remain unnamed, said.

    Furthermore, the journalist noted, "in addition to suppression, there are other, more sophisticated means of acting against space-based navigation systems." This includes 'spoofing' – the creation of fake satellite signals to distort the location of a GPS receiver.

    "Right now, there are about 12 known methods of spoofing," Levchenkov said. "And as soon as a new means of defense against it is created, new hacking technologies follow immediately afterwards," the developer stressed.

    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Russian National Guard May Create Special Anti-Drone Task Forces
    The US intelligence and defense establishment has already suffered tangible losses to spoofing attacks, including the embarrassing loss of its then-new RQ-170 Sentinel drone over Iran in 2011, which the Iranian military said had been brought down by distorting the GPS signal. US officials and experts have voiced skepticism over Iran's claims, pointing out that military GPS frequencies are coded.

    But others, including some Russian experts, have countered, noting that the Iranian military may have simply suppressed the military signal, after which the drone switched to a reserve civilian frequency and was subsequently taken over. Iran has since reverse-engineered the drone and decoded all of its surveillance data.

    An Iranian boy holds a portrait of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali khamenei as he walks past a replica of the captured US RQ-170 drone on display next to the Azadi (Freedom) tower during the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran on February 11, 2012
    © AFP 2018/ ATTA KENARE
    An Iranian boy holds a portrait of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali khamenei as he walks past a replica of the captured US RQ-170 drone on display next to the Azadi (Freedom) tower during the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran on February 11, 2012

    The Pentagon's concerns about the vulnerability of its GPS systems increases year after year. Last fall, Doug Wiltsie, the director of the US Army's Rapid Capabilities Office, confirmed that the defense of US navigation systems against electronic warfare capabilities of the 'probable enemy', including Russia, was a major priority for the Pentagon, with testing of the first non-satellite based navigation systems planned for 2018. 

    How long any such innovations will be able to hold out before the 'probably enemy' finds a workaround is anyone's guess, but if the views of Russian experts in the field are any indication, the answer is probably 'not long'.

    Related:

    Chinese Company Unveils Test VIDEO of World's First Passenger-Carrying Drone
    The Highest Snow Tubing Slide Captured on Video Via a Drone
    Syrian Democratic Forces Down Turkish Drone - Press Center
    Turkish Drone Destroys Massive Portrait of PKK Party Founder in Afrin
    Tags:
    global positioning, expert analysis, navigation system, GPS, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok