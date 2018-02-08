Russia Defense Ministry to Get 14 Su-30SM Fighter Jets

"This year’s production plan is limited to 24 planes: ten Yak-130s, 12 planes for the Aerospace Forces and two Su-30SMs for the Navy," he said during a tour of an aviation plant in the eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk.

Borisov said the assembly of 17 planes was in the final stage and looked to be completed on time. He added the ministry was going to sign a contract this year for the purchase of more Yak-130 jets, with 92 already in service.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russia’s Western Military District fighter aviation regiment "stationed in Kursk, received two of the most advanced 4+ generation jet fighter — Su-30SM." The fighter jets were meant to replace MiG-29SMTs within the state rearmament plan.