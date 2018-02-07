Register
    US President Donald Trump, right, speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    Trump, May Agree US-UK Data Sharing Deal to Benefit Law Enforcement

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Military & Intelligence
    103

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May during a phone conversation agreed that a pending data-sharing agreement between their two countries would boost law enforcement efforts, the White House said in a press release.

    "The leaders also agreed the pending United States-United Kingdom Data Sharing Agreement would benefit law enforcement efforts in both countries, and they will advocate for legislation together," the release said on Tuesday.

    The two leaders, the release said, also agreed on the need to increase pressure on North Korea until it turns to the path of denuclearization.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    UK Teen Posed as CIA Chief, Got Hands on US Intelligence in Afghanistan, Iran
    Recently, the UK Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee published its annual report in which it outlined the perceived intelligence threats and challenges facing Britain in the coming year.

    In the report, authors expressed concerns about Trumps policy positions, particularly president Trump's declared willingness to employ torture as a counter-terrorism tactic as well as possible dramatic changes in America's foreign policy posture towards Russia and Iran.

