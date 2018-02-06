Pentagon Approves $735Mln Sale of Anti-Ship, Air-Defense Missiles to Finland

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of State has approved two requests from Finland for anti-ship and air defense missiles in deals valued at $735 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in two press releases.

"One hundred (100) RGM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II Plus (+) Extended Range (ER) Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles, twelve (12) RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Grade B Surface-Launched Missiles, twelve (12) RGM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II+ ER Grade B Surface-Launched Upgrade Kits, four (4) RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Grade B Exercise Surface-Launched Missiles, and four (4) RTM-84Q-4 Harpoon Block II+ ER Grade B Exercise Surface-Launched Missiles" are valued at $622 million, the first release said on Monday.

Another sale worth $112.7 million includes 68 Evolved SEA SPARROW Missiles (ESSM) and one ESSM inert operational missile, the second release explained.

The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile system that provides naval forces with a common missile for air and ship launches. Upgraded extended-range versions of the Harpoon can also be fired from land. The ESSM missile is designed to defend ships against high-speed cruise missiles and low velocity aircraft, according to the US Navy.