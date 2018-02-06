Register
03:13 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sea Hunter

    DARPA Hands Over Unmanned ‘Sea Hunter’ to US Navy (VIDEO)

    © DARPA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    An autonomous surface ship dubbed the “Sea Hunter” has officially been passed along to the US Navy after completing two years of testing in the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s (DARPA’s) incubator.

    The Sea Hunter is designed for anti-submarine warfare and could revolutionize naval warfare as it is "the first of what could ultimately become an entirely new class of ocean-going vessel able to traverse thousands of kilometers over open seas for months at a time, without a single crew member aboard," DARPA said in a January 30 announcement.

    While it's not clear when the Office of Naval Research will transfer the ship into the regular fleet for everyday operations, DARPA's statement hints that it could be integrated with the rest of the US Navy by the end of the year.

    The Sea Hunter's name is somewhat misleading as to the vessel's capabilities. The 127-foot-long ship is outfitted strictly for surveillance and is not equipped with any weapons, due in large part to the fact that it has no human at the helm. In a 2016 interview with Reuters, former Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said, "there's no reason to be afraid of a ship like this."

    Nevertheless, the vessel's creation marks a significant turning point in how the US Navy operates. Likening the world's oceans to a chess board, Fred Kennedy, tactical technology office director at DARPA, said, "the US military has talked about the strategic importance of replacing ‘king' and ‘queen' pieces on the maritime chess board with lots of ‘pawns.'"

    Textron's CUSV
    © Textron/YouTube
    US Navy Exploring Weaponized Unmanned Surface Vessels

    Ultimately, the Sea Hunter "represents a new vision of naval surface warfare that trades small numbers of very capable, high-value assets for large numbers of commoditized, simpler platforms that are more capable in aggregate," Kennedy said.

    The ship is far cheaper to construct than many naval vessels, with a price tag of only about $20 million, according to Digital Trends. By comparison, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the US Navy's present anti-submarine surface vessel, costs a cool $1.8 billion.

    Related:

    Wintry Conditions Freeze US Navy Ship at Canadian Port
    China Slams US Navy’s ‘Recklessness’ in Disputed South China Sea Territories
    US Navy Aircraft With 11 People On Board Crashes in Pacific Off Okinawa Island
    Off Target: US Navy’s $500 Million Electromagnetic Rail Gun on Chopping Block
    General Dynamics Wins $198Mln for US Navy Ship, Submarine Radio Systems
    Tags:
    unmanned ships, DARPA, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok