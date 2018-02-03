US-Led Gallant Phoenix Secret Op Aimed at Preventing the Return of Daesh

The operation involves dozens of countries and is supposed to prevent possible terrorist attacks in Europe.

Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is participating in a US-led covert operation against Daesh militants, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

German officers have reportedly been involved in the operation, called Gallant Phoenix, since October 2017. The initiative includes 21 countries and is controlled from the US military base in Jordan.

The purpose of the mission is to collect information about Daesh militants by analyzing documents and examining their DNA traces and fingerprints have been found in the group's former strongholds in Syria and Iraq.

The magazine reported that the BND considers the operation extremely important for countering Daesh and preventing possible terrorist attacks in Europe.

The German government and the intelligence agency have not yet commented on the magazine's revelation.

In late 2017, Daesh suffered an overwhelming defeat in Syria and Iraq, with the terrorist group being driven out from over 96 percent of the territory it once held and failing to reach its goal to establish a caliphate in the region.

In an attempt to mask its losses in Syria and Iraq, Daesh has started to increasingly commit terrorist acts beyond the Middle Eastern region, raising more and more security concerns among European politicians. In 2017, Islamist terrorism has assumed new dimensions in Europe, as a series of vehicle rampages and stabbing massacres hit its largest cities.