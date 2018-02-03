Register
04:43 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BAE Systems' Armed Robotic Combat Vehicle

    Pentagon Looks to Field Robotic Fighting Vehicles Sooner Rather than Later

    © BAE Systems
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    The US military plans to test a robotic combat vehicle prototype within three years as part efforts to integrate more unmanned systems with manned systems.

    The US Air Force as well as clandestine services like the Central Intelligence Agency have operated unmanned aerial vehicles for years. The US Army is now slowly moving to incorporate robotic systems into its arsenal.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, December 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Trump Isn't 'Robot, Tells Things Like They Are' - White House on 'Sh*thole Countries' Remark

    "The Army has realized that robotics is going to be critical for our success in the future," Col. William Nuckols told Military.com February 1.

    The path forward presents challenges. Pointing to difficulties with self-driving cars that still require human intervention on occasion, the colonel said "that is not easy [to make successful], and that is in a fairly pristine environment with well-defined roads."

    "When you take it to that step of combat, which is probably that most chaotic thing that mankind does, that is a whole new ballgame… especially when you are talking about blowing things up and killing people. You have to be very careful," he noted.

    The challenges of building an off-road killing vehicle aside, the service has to create totally different designs than existing combat vehicles like the Abrams Main Battle Tank.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin views a showroom of small and medium-size businesses engaged in 'digital economy' as he visits the ER-Telecom Holding in Perm
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    'Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!': Robot Shakes Hands With Putin (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

    The Abrams weighs about 80 tons, a colossal weight partially demanded by the armor it provides to mitigate damage to the troops operating it. But if the robotic vehicle doesn't have anyone inside and is being controlled remotely, "you could have the same capability on a 25-ton vehicle and potentially have the same lethality as an Abrams," says Nuckols.

    The vehicle might have a 120 mm cannon, "and that could be the decisive lethal component. It could also be a much smaller, lighter vehicle that simply is tasked with finding the enemy and then decisive lethality is delivered by some other means. And it could be both."

    Related:

    Off to the Unemployment Line! Fabio the Robot Gets Fired From Supermarket
    Mob Mentality: Jack Russell Pups vs. Robot Spider
    'Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!': Robot Shakes Hands With Putin (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Not Your Grandpa's Robot: Russian Robot 'FEDOR' May Become Self-Learning
    Herr We Go... Germans More Keen on Robot Sex Compared to Brits and Americans
    Tags:
    robot, Abrams Tanks, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok