Register
15:59 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alliansen

    Swedes Seethe Over Proposal to Engage Migrants in Volunteer Defense

    CC BY 2.0 / Alliansen / Alliansen
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (75)
    0 10

    According to the center-right Alliance, defense organizations will have an important role in integration efforts, although many Swedish citizens beg to differ.

    In Sweden, there are 18 voluntary defense organizations working with the country's civilian and military defense, recruiting and training volunteers for a variety of tasks. According to a new motion by the Swedish center-right Alliance, called "Defense and Preparedness," they will also engage in integration work, the Fria Tider news outlet reported.

    In the motion, the Liberals, the Conservatives, the Centrists and the Christian Democrats, all in opposition to the incumbent red-green government comprised of the Social Democrats and the Greens, particularly stressed the role of voluntary defense organizations in the integration work, as well as boosting Sweden's preparedness in the light of "Russia's relentless military step-ups in the Baltic Sea region."

    The Alliance argued that successful crisis management was based on a shared commitment from organizations, authorities, companies and individuals.

    READ ALSO: Sweden Beefs Up Draft Numbers to Plug Gaps in Army Staff

    "Many Swedes have chosen to engage in either of the 18 defense organizations during the past hundred years. <…> Like many Swedes before them, new arrivals could participate in meaningful activities and education while at the same time feeling that they clearly contribute to their new country. The commitment will give the newly arrived access to important networks in Swedish society and also prepare a way into the labor market," the motion reads.

    Om kriget kommer
    CC0
    Sweden Reissues Millions of Cold War Pamphlets to Tutor Locals in Civil Defense
    This scheme was questioned by Sweden Democrat Paula Bieler, who argued that this measure could be counterproductive for the preparedness of Sweden's already strained defense resources.

    "The Alliance is seriously proposing that new arrivals enter the volunteer defense. New arrivals, not new citizens (which in itself would only be reasonable to consider in combination with a tightening of citizenship requirements). Security considerations, anyone? As if the defense wasn't already strained," Paula Bieler tweeted.

    ​"First the Conservatives help the crazy left import a million Muslims, then they want to give them arms training. Are there no adults in Stockholm?" an indignant Twitter user wrote.

    "A golden opportunity for smuggled [Daesh] terrorists to select appropriate targets for attack. They also get insight into what the security at defense objects looks like. Have the politicians lost their understanding completely?" another angry user chipped in.

    ​"History has never seen a more naïve invitation for a foreign power to infiltrate a country's defense," user Sunt Förnuft ("Common Sense") tweeted, likening the proposal to a Trojan horse.

    ​Other reactions obviously need no extra explanations.

    Starting from 2015, Sweden, a nation of 10 million, received well over 200,000 migrants, predominantly from war-torn Muslim countries like Syria, Iraq and Somalia.

    READ ALSO: 'Elevated Risk' of Islamist Terror, as Jihadis 'Operate Freely' in Sweden

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (75)

    Related:

    'Elevated Risk' of Islamist Terror, as Jihadis 'Operate Freely' in Sweden
    Sweden Beefs Up Draft Numbers to Plug Gaps in Army Staff
    Tags:
    training, armed forces, defense, migrants, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok