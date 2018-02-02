Register
14:27 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soviet soldiers attack house

    Russian MoD Unveils Unique Docs on 75th Anniversary of Victory at Stalingrad

    © Sputnik/ George Zelma
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 41

    On Friday, the Russian city of Volgograd marks the 75th anniversary of the encirclement and destruction of the Nazi German 6th Army and units of its Romanian, Italian and Hungarian allies by the Red Army on February 2, 1943, marking an end to a battle widely considered by historians to be the turning point in WWII.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense, known for its release of troves of important, previously classified documents ahead of important anniversaries, did not disappoint, revealing a new collection of papers showing the heroism and sacrifice of the wartime period which historians and history buffs will find invaluable.

    Among the materials is a handwritten text of a telegram sent by Colonel-General Konstantin Rokossovsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Don Front, to Supreme High Command. In the telegram, Rokossovsky, whose leadership proved instrumental to the success of Operation Uranus, the successful Soviet counterattack at Stalingrad, reported on the capture of German 6th Army commander Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus and his chief of staff Arthur Schmidt on January 31, 1943.

    Commander Rokossovsky's handwritten letter to Stavka on the capture of Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus.
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Commander Rokossovsky's handwritten letter to Stavka on the capture of Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus.

    Battles in Stalingrad
    © Sputnik/ Natalya Bode
    Nail in the Nazi Coffin: The Soviet WWII Counteroffensive That Changed the Course of History
    The papers also include the high level documents conferring the title of Hero of the Soviet Union (the USSR's highest distinction, awarded for heroic feats) to the Red Army defenders of the city. 

    Also among them is the order granting the Hero title to Yakov Pavlov, the defender of what has since become known as 'Pavlov's House', a building in the center of Stalingrad which he and his platoon held for nearly two months against unrelenting Nazi attack. The battles surrounding the building were so brutal that Stalingrad's 62nd Army commander General Vasily Chuikov would later quip that German forces lost more men attempting to take Pavlov's House than they did in their operation to take Paris.

    Pavlov's House today.
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Insider / Pavlov's House
    Pavlov's House today.

    The papers also feature the order to grant Vasily Zaitsev, the Soviet sniper from the 284th Rifle Division of the 62nd Army made famous in the West by the controversial Hollywood film 'Enemy at the Gates' the Hero award. In the course of the fighting at Stalingrad, Zaitsev killed some 225 enemy troops, including 11 enemy snipers, thus helping the Red Army to maintain control over part of the city before reinforcements arrived.

    Hero of the Soviet Union award order for legendary Soviet sniper Vasily Zaytsev
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Hero of the Soviet Union award order for legendary Soviet sniper Vasily Zaytsev

    The documents show the award order for Ilya Kaplunov, who was posthumously granted the Hero distinction for the single-handed destruction of nine German tanks on December 20, 1942, before being fatally injured. The papers also feature award order for Nikolai Kochetkov, the Il-2 pilot whose unit destroyed hundreds of enemy vehicles, tanks and troops before being shot down and captured by the Germans, escaping, and returning to his unit to carry on the fight. Finally, the cache includes the posthumous award papers for fighter pilot Ivan Manoilov and tankman Ivan Malozyomov, each of whom destroyed over a dozen enemy units of a numerically superior foe before being killed themselves.

    On February 2, Russia marks its Day of Military Glory, dedicated to the Red Army's victory over Nazi forces and their allies in the Battle of Stalingrad.

    Related:

    'We Never Forget Role of the Soviet Army': Netanyahu on Defeating Fascism
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Estonian Justice Minister Says Soviet Memorial in Tallinn Could Be Demolished
    Latvian Parliament Equates Status of WWII Soviet, Nazi Participants
    Tags:
    declassified documents, documents, history, Red Army, Russian Defense Ministry, Stalingrad, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok