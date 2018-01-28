Register
23:50 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, left, commanding general of Task Force Southwest, greets Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Bastion Airfield, Afghanistan, June 28, 2017 to reaffirm Department of Defense commitment to train, advise and assist Afghan missions

    Maybe This Will Work: US Rushing New ‘Training’ Units to Afghan Front

    © Photo: Sgt. Lucas Hopkins (US Marine Corps handout)
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    321

    As increasingly expensive Pentagon strategies to secure Afghanistan from an encroaching Taliban insurgency produce little to no positive result, new American ‘advise and assist’ units are being rushed to the front with inadequate training and low expectations.

    Following a recent declaration by US President Donald Trump outlining a another in a long list of new strategies intended to counter Washington's 17-year stalemated war in Afghanistan, 1,000-member specialized training brigades are being hastily prepared on American soil for deployment to prop up a beleaguered Kabul government fighting a battle that many experts consider already lost.

    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo
    © AP Photo/ Jockel Finck
    Analysts: Pentagon Extends Strategy to Police Globe, Defeat Rivals for Resources

    The US Army's 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) — expected to be the first of six identical units specifically trained to "advise and assist" Kabul-based security forces — has seen it's one-year training mission cut by half in the wake of Trump's announcement of a new Pentagon military strategy in Afghanistan, according to Politico.

    US soldiers embedded within the first of the new training-only missions to Afghanistan have commented on the upcoming deployment, observing Pentagon public-relations boilerplate but revealing few details.

    "This is a way for us to help shape the fight differently than we have in the past," stated SFAB team leader Captain Kristopher Farrar, cited by Politico.

    SFAB Commander Colonel Scott Jackson offered that "this is not going to be like previous deployments," but how the new brigade would contribute in a country that is currently half controlled by an armed and determined opposition has not been clarified.

    An estimated 20 of the country's 34 provinces are now considered ‘insecure' by US intelligence assets, while 54 of 105 districts in Afghanistan are under direct Taliban control, according to ABCnews.com.

    Experts and analysts have long expressed cynicism of US military efforts in Afghanistan, and some have likened the ongoing deadly conflict to Washington's disastrous 20th century 19-year Vietnam War, recommending that it would be strategically desirable to cut losses and depart the Middle Eastern nation rather than stay on and continue unnecessary bloodshed.

    "Any idea that these teams are going to come in and radically change things is a huge overexpectation," stated former US State Department and senior Pentagon official David Sedney, cited by Politico.

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo/
    Pentagon Strategy Highlights Trump Failure to Oppose Military-Industrial Complex

    "I think they will make a difference, but," he added, "what degree of difference — that we won't know for several years."

    Sedney observed that the SFAB mission faces an enormously difficult challenge, as the so-called Afghan National Army "which we partially trained, partially abandoned and are now coming back to," is "fragile and flawed."

    Retired Brigadier General and lifetime Green Beret Donald Bolduc is skeptical that the new SFAB operation will accomplish any more than past missions, baldly stating, "I don't think this organizational structure is going to succeed," cited by Politico.

    Former military advisor Jason Dempsey, a US Afghan adviser employed within a discontinued Pentagon program, suggested that Washington will not display the political will to support the ongoing war.

    "No matter what [Trump] says, there are going to be midterms and a reelection campaign," Dempsey noted, adding, "are we really there for the long term?"

    "How many times can you be promised that this time's different?"

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Slams Ankara's Op in Syria Amid US-Turkey Row Over Kurds
    Pentagon Strategy Highlights Trump Failure to Oppose Military-Industrial Complex
    Diplomacy Yes, but Pentagon Quietly Prepares for War on the Korean Peninsula
    Tags:
    war on terror, war, military self-sufficiency, military support, military training, Afghanistan War, Vietnam War, US Army, US Marine Corps, Taliban, United States Forces Afghanistan, US Central Command, Pentagon, Dempsey, David Sedney, Donald Bolduc, Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States, Kabul, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok