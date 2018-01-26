Register
23:00 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lt. Gen. Robert Neller.

    US Marines Top Dog: US Conducting ‘Prudent’ Planning for War with North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    103

    Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the US Marine Corps, said on Thursday that the US military was in the midst of “prudent” planning in case of war with North Korea. His comments come in a rare break in tensions between North and South Korea in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

    During an appearance before the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Neller said "I think the biggest thing everybody's done is just look at, get familiar with the geography, get familiar with the plans and do some logistical preparation — that's just prudent."

    An undated file picture shows a B-2 Spirit Bomber droping a B61-11 bomb casing from an undisclosed location
    © AFP 2018/ HO-DOD
    US May Be Preparing Preemptive Strike Against North Korean Nuclear Sites

    The commandant did not pull any punches in his description of a second Korean War: "It will be a very, very kinetic, physical, violent fight over some really, really tough ground and everybody is going to have to be mentally prepared."

    As with many American leaders, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, Neller stressed that Washington was prioritizing a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the Korean Peninsula. But he also said that the leaders of the US forces in South Korea, US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks and US Pacific Commander Adm. Harry Harris, have "done a very good job" in preparing US forces for battle with frequent military exercises.

    He added that the showcase of American military muscle happened to send a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: "You don't want to do this. You really don't want to do this."

    North and South Korea in January engaged in unusual high-level talks about reunification and the joint procession of their athletic teams at the coming Olympic ceremonies.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea Calls for ‘Breakthrough’ for Unification in Unusual Message to All Koreans

    Neller also walked back controversial comments he made to Marines stationed in Norway, along NATO's eastern flank, where he told them to be ready for battle. "There's a war coming," Neller warned at the time. "A big-ass fight."

    He did not mention who the Marines would be fighting, although one can speculate he may have meant Russia, which shares a border with Norway. Neller's comments in Scandinavia were gently rebuked by US President Donald Trump during a January 10 joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Ema Solberg.

    "Well, maybe [Neller] knows something that I don't know," Trump said. "No, I think we will have peace through strength. Our military will be stronger than it ever was in a very short period of time. That's my opinion. That's not the general's opinion, but I think my opinion counts more right now."

    View of Pyongyang from the Juche Tower
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    US Brings Strategic Assets 'Under Pretext of Olympics' in S Korea - Pyongyang

    The general reframed his comments to CSIS as simply a statement that the Marines must always be ready for battle, not a prediction of imminent war in the near future. "I wasn't predicating. I wasn't saying it was going to happen. I hope it doesn't happen. I don't want it to happen. It would not be good for anybody," Neller said.

    He added that he made his comments to the Marines to ensure that battle-readiness was something they kept in mind while deployed. "When they train, they have to keep in the back of their mind, they have to be [prepared] physically, mentally and always their spirit has to be steeled and ready for serious conflict that's going to test them beyond anything they have ever done in their lives, that was my only intent. And I'll say that as long as I'm in this office because that's my job."

    A 42-year veteran of the US military, Neller was promoted to his current commandant position in 2015. Before the CSIS audience, he also pushed for a multiyear budget for the US military to allow for more reliable long-term planning.

    Military parade in North Korea
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Pyongyang Plans Military Parade on Eve of Olympics in S Korea - Reports

    "The problem that we had last year is we got the budget in April, so the delta [i.e. change] between what we had in the [continuing resolution] from the previous fiscal year and what we got in the budget was a pretty substantial amount of money — so then you find yourself like, okay, we've got to spend what we're spending, plus we've got to spend $30 million more every day to spend this money that we've got now with six months left to go, that if we could have got it at the beginning of the year, we could have spent it in a more logical pattern," Neller said.

    He also pointed to these budgetary constraints as factors in a series of aerial accidents that led to the deaths of 20 marines in 2017, as Marine pilots were undertrained and underequipped. He added that one of the Corps' goals in 2018 was to increase flying hours per month to better season pilots and prevent additional accidents.

    Related:

    N Korea 'Handful of Months' Away from Capability to Attack US - Pompeo
    DPRK Delegation Arrives in South Korea to Inspect Olympic Venues - Reports
    South and North Korea to Participate in Olympics Under Unified Flag - IOC
    US Gives Intel on Chinese Ships 'Violating' N Korea Sanctions to UN - Reports
    US Congress Group Urges Trump to Restore Military Contacts With North Korea
    Tags:
    preparations, North Korea's nuclear program, US Marine Corps, US Pacific Command (PACOM), US Forces Korea, Donald Trump, Robert Neller, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok