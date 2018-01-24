Register
14:47 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Sweden Discovers Spiraling Cost of US Patriot Air Defense

    © AFP 2018/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    205

    The price of the US Patriot air defense system Sweden preferred to cheaper alternatives risks becoming two and a half times higher than initially budgeted, an internal report on what's possibly the largest military procurement in the nation's history has revealed.

    When Sweden announced its intention to buy a US Patriot air defense system, SEK 10 billion ($1.25 billion) was budgeted for the purchase of four units with radar, wiring and fire ramps. However, a second look by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) discovered that the price tag may balloon to SEK 25 billion ($3.1 billion).

    "The FMV chose to come up with a well-established list of what we want to buy to create freedom of purchase, partly when we see the price of individual parts and partly for the sake of future procurements without getting caught up in a new congressional decision in the US," FMV planning officer Joakim Lewin told Swedish Radio.

    According to Swedish Radio, Stockholm's request, which was sent for approval to the US Congress, includes 200 PAC3 missiles and 100 simpler missiles to be able to counter Russian Iskander type ballistic missiles. According to the FMV's own estimate, this price tag for this amount of materiel equals an additional SEK 15 billion ($1.9 billion), on top of the initially planned investment.

    Two soldiers run toward Patriot antimissile systems
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    'Patriotic' Sweden Aims to Buy US Air Defense System
    By Joakim Lewin's own admission, the Swedish Armed Forces still hope for a price tag of SEK 10 billion, but the question here is how many missiles Sweden eventually gets, as the demand for more missiles may increase exponentially.

    "It cannot be entirely without missiles. This would render the entire system quite meaningless. On the other hand, though, it's most important to get started with personnel training, and it requires more materiel," Joakim Lewin said.

    If Sweden were to get 150 missiles, the total price tag would become SEK 18 billion ($2.25 billion). One option to keep the price down would be to buy three Patriot units instead of four, as initially planned. However, this amount was deemed insufficient to protect the country against "Russian attacks," Swedish Radio noted.

    Critics of the Patriot deal suggested a cheaper alternative in the form of the French-Italian air defense system, SampT. According to the FMV, four basic SampT units with a corresponding number of missiles would cost Sweden's state coffers approximately SEK 8.5 billion ($1.1 billion). However, the FMV argued that the Patriot would better complement the Gripen aircraft and German air defense already procured.

    READ MORE: 'Russian Threat' Spurs Sweden Into Replacing Entire Air Defense System

    "Due to the threat assessment made by the Armed Forces and the demands made upon us, the Patriot became a better option," Joakim Lewin explained.

    After the end of the Cold War, Sweden has gradually trimmed down its air defense. In 1996, Sweden had 22 air defense battalions. At present, only two are left, both based in Halmstad. Today, Sweden still largely relies on defense systems which were built in the 1960s and have been heavily upgraded since. The decision to buy the Patriot was made after a meeting with US Defense Secretary James Mattis in the fall of 2017 and was named among the largest military procurements in Sweden's history due to related expenditure.

    ​The Patriot is a truck-mounted air defense system with a firing range of 70 kilometers and a peak altitude of 23 kilometers, currently in use in 13 countries.

    Related:

    'Russian Threat' Spurs Sweden Into Replacing Entire Air Defense System
    Looming 'Russian Threat' Spurs Swedes to Dust Off Their Cold War Shelters
    Sweden Starts Anti-'Fake News' Body for Mental Defense Against 'Russian Threat'
    Money Rains Over Swedish Mainstream Media to Stop 'Fake News,' 'Russian Trolls'
    Imaginary Russians Are Coming (Again): This Time to Northern Sweden
    Tags:
    procurement, air defense, Patriot, United States, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok