Register
23:45 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this Oct. 6, 2016 photo, Shuai Mohammed Mghboul, displays fragments of a missile in the northern town of Abs, Yemen. In the air campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies against Yemen’s Shiite rebels, rights experts say there has been a pattern by the Saudi-led coalition in depending on faulty intelligence, failing to distinguish between civilian and military targets and disregarding the likelihood of civilian casualties. Experts say some of the strikes likely amount to war crimes

    Berlin Halts Sale of Weapons to Yemen War Belligerents

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    140

    Berlin has halted all weapons sales to Riyadh and its allies, in part due to the latter’s prosecution of an ongoing war in Yemen that is killing civilians by the thousands.

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Yemen's Houthi Rebels Shoot Down Saudi Warplane Over Sanaa - Reports
    In line with demands from opposition parties in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration — seeking to form a coalition government to offset 2017 election losses — will halt all weapon sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies, including United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Sudan, accusing the coalition of waging a "dirty war" in Yemen that has killed thousands of civilians.

    After almost quintupling its sale of weapons to Riyadh between 2016-2017, Berlin announced Friday that it would halt arms sales to any nation participating in the war in Yemen, including Saudi Arabia — a major armaments buyer — "immediately," according to Financialtimes.com

    In a tweet, a Merkel spokesman posted that Berlin "isn't taking any arms export decisions right now that aren't in line with the results of the preliminary talks," indicating the ongoing negotiations between Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) political party and primary opposition political party Social Democrats (SPD).

    SPD party officials have strongly criticized German weapons sales to nations with a substandard record on human rights, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

    Left-wing Die Linke party lawmaker Stefan Liebich, in calling attention to the ongoing carnage, stated in Berlin that Riyadh and its allies would "answer for the thousands of deaths from their dirty war in Yemen."

    Liebich asserted that Germany's sale of weapons to countries waging war in Yemen was a "reprehensible" action, cited by Financialtimes.com.

    Beginning in 2015, a Riyadh-backed regime has been struggling to keep power in Yemen against a rebellion of Tehran-backed armed Houthi militants, in a proxy war between two major Middle East powers that has seen over 10,000 killed, including over half of those casualties counted as civilians.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia’s Richest Man Reportedly in Talks With Gov't on Terms of Release
    Saudi Arabia Releases Over 20 Corruption Detainees After Agreeing to Settlements
    Saudi Arabia Debuts Female-Only Car Showroom, Sells Family Football Tickets
    Tags:
    War on Yemen, weapons sales, weapons purchase, human rights abuse, Houthi movement, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Angela Merkel, UAE, Germany, Iran, Sudan, Riyadh, Qatar, Tehran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok