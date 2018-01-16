Register
23:38 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Unmanned Rolls Royce Ship

    Game of Drones: US Unmanned Sea Vessels May Launch Drone Helicopters

    © Rolls Royce
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    A US defense contractor and UK defense and marine contractor are considering teaming up to provide the US Navy with unmanned sea ships that launch unmanned aerial helicopters.

    The unmanned ships may play an important role in the US Navy's plan to grow its fleet from 277 to 355 vessels, Military.com adds.

    At the Surface Navy Association's annual symposium last week, Rolls Royce unveiled a mockup of its 60-meter fully unmanned ship with Northrop Grumman MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned multirotor helicopters on its deck, the military publication reported January 12.

    Textron's CUSV
    © Textron/YouTube
    US Navy Exploring Weaponized Unmanned Surface Vessels

    Last week, Sputnik reported on the US Navy's move to consider weaponizing the 12-meter Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle (CUSV), which has so far been relegated to minesweeping missions. According to a Rolls Royce spokesman, the unmanned ship with Fire Scouts on its helipad wouldn't classify as a "vehicle."

    "I think when you're getting that big, it's a ship," a Rolls Royce executive told Military.com.

    Even without the unmanned choppers, the unnamed sea drone could be deployed for asymmetric warfare, counter-mine warfare and equipment transport, the Rolls Royce employee said. The ship can stay out at sea for up to 100 days before returning to a port, relies on an electric engine and has generators and solar panels as a backup power source.

    VSR700 Drone
    © Airbus
    France Awards Contract for Drone Helicopters Deployed From Warships

    US Navy Chief of Naval Operations John M. Richardson asserted "there is no question that unmanned systems must also be an integral part of the future fleet" in his May 2017 vision for "The Future Navy."

    "The advantages such systems offer are even greater when they incorporate autonomy and machine learning," Richardson noted, adding that a "355-ship Navy using current technology is insufficient for maintaining maritime superiority. We must grow, yes. But we must also implement new ways of operating our battle fleet, which will comprise new types of ships."

    Related:

    Eye-Popping Technology: Russian Scientists Develop Sight-Controlled Drone
    Raytheon to Team With Department 13 to Develop New Counter-Drone Technologies
    Rise of Machines? WATCH Drone Spin Out of Control, Attack People in Japan
    Northrop Grumman Drops Stingray Drone Bid
    Drone Spies? Company Denies US Claims of Sending 'Critical Data' to China
    Tags:
    unmanned surface vehicle (USV), unmanned ships, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, US Navy, John Richardson, Arlington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok