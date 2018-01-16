Register
17:24 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish police (File)

    Danes Disturbed by 'Undemocratic' Army Presence in Mean Streets

    © REUTERS/ Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    140

    Following the threat of terrorism threat and a steep rise in gang-related violence, armed soldiers have been deployed to the streets of Copenhagen in a bid to free up the police for investigative duties for the first time since World War II. The wisdom of the step has been questioned by professionals and ordinary Danes alike.

    A total of 160 soldiers bearing automatic weapons and special insignia have been assisting the Danish police in Copenhagen, as well as the border controls in the south of the country since mid-autumn 2017.

    The Danish government has justified the much-debated deployment as a bid to relieve the state police suffering from huge amounts of overtime and a neglect of other crime, particularly related to mob wars that plagued the Danish capital in 2017. Furthermore, the sites placed under special protection include the Israeli embassy and the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen, which was the scene of a fatal terrorist shooting in 2015.

    With parts of the capital cordoned off, locals have started complaining that their city is starting to resemble a war zone, coupled with spot-checks and body searches and plans to introduce a curfew for minors voiced by the Danish People's Party.
    Dea Wallin, a shop assistant working next to the synagogue, contended that the soldier's presence has had a negative impact on people's peace of mind.

    "I think it is a pretty scary thing to see soldiers walking on the street carrying guns," Wallin told the Copenhagen Post. "It looks really rough and dramatic and we're not used to that type of stuff in Denmark," she added, questioning the idea that the soldiers' presence will make a difference. "The thing about terrorism is if it happens, it happens — you can't really do anything to protect us unless you have the police keeping an eye on a dude buying explosives online," she added.

    Danish police have set up a border control point at the border town of Krusa bei Flensburg. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Carsten Rehder/dpa
    Denmark Delegates Border Control to Army to Free Up Police for Crime-Fighting
    Major Steen Kjærgaard, an international security analyst at the Danish Institute for International Studies, argued that introducing a military presence, which he called a "choice of need" was a "slippery slope."

    "We have crossed a very big threshold and we have to be aware of that. Once their presence becomes normalized, what's next? How far are you willing to squeeze our human rights to gain some collective security and short-term gains?" Kjærgaard ventured.

    According to Kjærgaard, the presence of soldiers normalized the idea of living in a martial state, eroded the right to privacy and was fundamentally un-Danish as it amounted to "re-interpreting the basic rules of a democracy." The Danish people are not used to having armed soldiers in the streets, he argued.

    READ ALSO: Mean Streets: Denmark Cooks Up Ban to Prevent Takeover by Multiethnic Mobs

    Furthermore, Kjærgaard suggested that since the police and the military had distinct roles and underwent various training, merging the two was dangerous as it perpetuated a "monopoly of violence," as soldiers, unlike policemen, are trained to use deadly force as a first-resort option. Police officers, on the other hand, shoot to stop, not to kill, he explained.

    "Soldiers are not bad boys," Kjærgaard conceded. "But their deployment on Copenhagen's streets is actively overriding a fundamental pillar of democracy."

    ​Lastly, Kjærgaard question the efficiency of a military presence in the prevention of terrorism.

    "I am not safer just because some places are safeguarded. I am not safer just because I see a few more guns on the street," Kjærgaard said, stressing the random and indiscriminate nature of terrorism. "Making the synagogue a safer place does not make me safer," he added, emphasizing the importance of systematic intelligence.

    Counterterrorism expert Martin Rasmussen agreed that while it certainly had some short-term benefits relieving the pressure from the police, it bore no long-term benefits.

    Related:

    Soldiers to Supplement Crime-Hit Sweden's Struggling Police Force
    Multicultural Cops Take to the Mean Streets of Sweden
    Mean Streets: Denmark Cooks Up Ban to Prevent Takeover by Multiethnic Mobs
    Sweden Defends Cops Babysitting Joggers, Denies Migrant Crime Connection
    Easy Pickings: Sweden Becomes 'Smorgasbord for International Crime'
    Copenhagen to Switch Anti-Terror Barriers With Trees in Aesthetic Facelift
    Tags:
    criminal gangs, crime, terrorism, democracy, armed forces, police, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok