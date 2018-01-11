Register
23:31 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35A in Alaska

    Downloadable Content? Trump Claims He Sold Norway ‘F-52s’ from ‘Call of Duty'

    © US Air Force, Airman 1st Class Isaac Johnson
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    322

    US President Donald Trump boasted on Wednesday that the US sold Norway high-tech F-52 jets, which would have been good news for jet manufacturers if it weren’t for the fact that the F-52 is a fictional aircraft that only exists in the video game “Call of Duty.”

    "In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets," Trump bragged during prepared remarks at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg while emphasizing the order was worth "$10 billion."
    Norway plans to procure 52 fifth-generation F-35 joint strike fighters, and Oslo has already authorized funding to acquire 40 F-35s. But if the F-52 exists outside of "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," it is so secret even the military doesn't know about it.

    Netizens on Twitter proceeded to roast Trump following the error.

    The president likely misread his notecards and actually meant to say that in November the US started delivery the first of 52 F-35 fighter jets, the Washington Post observed. Trump quickly attempted to correct himself, stating, "We have a total of 52 and they've delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule."

    The F-35 program will end up becoming "DoD's most costly acquisition program," the Government Accountability Office noted in March 2016. Excluding acquisition costs of about $400 billion, US military planners have estimated that operating costs will bring the total lifecycle cost of the F-35 program up to $1.5 trillion.

    Related:

    Red Star/White Star: Why the Lockheed F-35 Should Fear Russia’s Su-35
    US F-35 Reportedly Starts to Crumble in Okinawa in 'Routine Training Mission'
    Lockheed Martin Markets ‘Beast Mode’ F-35 That Doesn’t Exist
    F-35 Need for Updated Data Processor Threatens Production Plan - US Watchdog
    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Squadrons Will Encircle North Korea
    Tags:
    f-35, video games, Lockheed Martin, Donald Trump, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok