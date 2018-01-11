Register
    Northrop Grumman Corporation with Scaled Composites and Virgin Galactic's preliminary design for DARPA's Experimental Spaceplane XS-1, shown here in an artist's concept. DARPA ended up going with a Boeing design instead.

    Pentagon Seeking New Technologies in Preparation for Space Wars

    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman Corp
    The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced that it is seeking help from 11 unspecified organizations to help ensure future US technological and strategic superiority and prepare for executing US military operations in space.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is seeking help from 11 unspecified organizations to develop tools and techniques to manage US military operations in outer space, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

    "To help ensure future US technological and strategic superiority, DARPA’s Hallmark program seeks to develop revolutionary tools and technologies to plan, assess, and execute US military operations in space," the release said. "The program has completed initial research and awarded Phase 1 contracts to 11 organizations, which both augment existing commercial technologies and pursue entirely new capabilities."

    In a very unique setting over Earth's colorful horizon, the silhouette of the space shuttle Endeavour is featured in this photo by an Expedition 22 crew member on board the International Space Station, as the shuttle approached for its docking on Feb. 9 during the STS-130 mission.
    © NASA
    US Air Force Strikes Deal With Private Entity For Classified Space Missions
    DARPA described Hallmark’s Phase 1 as one of the first instances of using "cognitive evaluation" to develop tools for U.S. military command and control in space.

    Cognitive evaluation, the release explained, refers to tool-and-task combinations that quickly convey information, thereby enhancing real-time decision making.

    Recently a new report revealed, that the latest version of the US’ fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill already designates more funding to a space-based ballistic missile defense capability, which includes developing a sensor layer to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as an interceptor to neutralize threats.

