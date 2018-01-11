Pentagon Seeking New Technologies in Preparation for Space Wars

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced that it is seeking help from 11 unspecified organizations to help ensure future US technological and strategic superiority and prepare for executing US military operations in space.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is seeking help from 11 unspecified organizations to develop tools and techniques to manage US military operations in outer space, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"To help ensure future US technological and strategic superiority, DARPA’s Hallmark program seeks to develop revolutionary tools and technologies to plan, assess, and execute US military operations in space," the release said. "The program has completed initial research and awarded Phase 1 contracts to 11 organizations, which both augment existing commercial technologies and pursue entirely new capabilities."

DARPA described Hallmark’s Phase 1 as one of the first instances of using "cognitive evaluation" to develop tools for U.S. military command and control in space.

Cognitive evaluation, the release explained, refers to tool-and-task combinations that quickly convey information, thereby enhancing real-time decision making.

Recently a new report revealed, that the latest version of the US’ fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill already designates more funding to a space-based ballistic missile defense capability, which includes developing a sensor layer to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as an interceptor to neutralize threats.