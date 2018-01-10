Register
00:52 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel Missile Arrow 3

    Missile Glitch: Israel Cancels Another Arrow-3 Interceptor Test

    © AP Photo/ Israel Aircraft Industries
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120

    Arrow-3 exoatmospheric anti-ballistic missile testing was delayed for the second time in as many months, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday announcement.

    The Arrow-3, designed jointly by Israel's Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency, was unable to undergo testing as a result of a data link issue between the interceptor missile and ground systems, said Moshe Patel, director of Israel's Missile Defense Organization.

    An Arrow 3 ballistic missile interceptor is seen during its test launch near Ashdod December 10, 2015.
    © REUTERS/
    Defending from Outer Space? Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

    The test was technically not a "failure" since the missile never took flight, Patel emphasized. A proposed test in December was also aborted, the Jerusalem Post noted.

    In December, the target missile that Arrow was supposed to intercept "was not conforming to safety parameters," Patel said December 4. "We were fully prepared for this test," Boaz Levy, an executive at state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, told Defense News at the time.

    "In today's case, the decision was made to abort the process even before the interceptor and all its supporting systems were activated," Bevy noted, adding that Israeli and US testers would "get prepared for the next test as quickly as possible."
    Speaking Wednesday, Bevy told the Jerusalem Post that the issue preventing the December test was unrelated to the technology glitch preventing the January 10 test.

    The Arrow-3 conducted its first successful flight test in 2013, according to the US Missile Defense Agency. The anti-ballistic missile is intended to add another layer to Israeli missile defense systems that already include the Arrow-2 missile, David's Sling and Iron Dome, which has intercepted more than 1,700 munitions since it was declared operational in 2011.

    Indian and Israeli scientists are conducting series of tests of their joint venture Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from a defense base in eastern India
    © Photo: Youtube/DefenceExclusive
    India Partners With Israel to Develop Missile Defense System

    The main advantage of the latest generation Arrow-3 over the Arrow-2 and previous variants of the Arrow-3 is that it is supposed to neutralize potentially nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles much further away from the Earth's atmosphere. The Arrow-3 is unique from other interceptors in that it carries its own warhead when crashing into target ballistic missiles, whereas other interceptors rely simply on kinetic impact to redirect or destroy incoming projectiles.

    Wednesday's "no test" has no impact on the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile systems the Israeli Defense Force received last year, the Israeli Defense Ministry noted.

    Related:

    Defending from Outer Space? Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System
    Israel, US Test Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor for First Time - MDA
    Israel Tests Arrow 3 Missile Defense System, Target Locked On From Space
    Israel successfully tests upgraded Arrow missile defense system
    Israel Test-Fires Arrow 2 Missile Interceptor: Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    anti-ballistic missile defense, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok