Register
23:51 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35B fighter jet

    Amphibious Assault Ship With First Squadron of F-35Bs Joins US 7th Fleet

    © AP Photo/ Ross D. Franklin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    315

    The US Marine Corps’ USS Wasp amphibious assault ship and a squadron of F-35B “jump” jets joined the US Navy’s 7th Fleet last Saturday, marking the first time the fifth-generation jet has been deployed on a moving US vessel.

    The vessel originally was slated to leave for Sasebo, Japan from its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia, last August before hurricanes ravaged the Caribbean and diverted the ship from its intended route. Instead, Navy officials called on the Wasp to contribute to relief efforts in the storm-struck region, and the ship completed more than 108 missions in support of residents on decimated islands, including the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

    F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter
    © REUTERS/ US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Remington Hall/Handout
    South Korea, Japan Weighing F-35B Acquisitions

    The missions led to the transport of more than 1,100 passengers to safety and dropped off more than 328,000 pounds of food and water supplies to help people living on hurricane-impacted islands, Military.com's Hope Hodge Seck noted January 9.
    After completing the humanitarian missions, the Wasp made its way to Japan. Three days after Christmas, the ship arrived at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a quick stop over on the journey, Honolulu's Star Advertiser reported. The Wasp stayed in Hawaii until January 2 before completing the rest of the trip across the Pacific.

    Last January, an F-35B squadron arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, but the Wasp's F-35B fleet marks the first group of F-35Bs stationed on a naval platform. The carrier-variant F-35C is still at least a year from reaching initial operational capability.

    The F-35 is sometimes described as a "flying computer" that may be more important for relaying mission critical information and data — and even potentially helping the ballistic missile defense apparatus — than dropping payloads on targets. Dakota Wood, senior researcher at the Heritage Foundation and former Marine Corps strategic planner, told Military.com, "I think the Iwakuni deployment was very important because you're forward-deploying all the logistical support that is required for those environments, specialized equipment needed to access and maintain the repair" the jets.

    F-35B
    © USMC Cpl. Aaron Henson
    US F-35Bs May See First Combat with US Marines in 2018

    "Actually deploying the squadron aboard a ship, that's a major step forward, because what it means is you've got shipboard versions of all that capability," Wood said.

    Another squadron of F-35Bs is deploying aboard the Wasp's sister ship, the USS Essex, later this year. Wood confirmed previous reports that the Essex's eventual role in the US Navy's Middle East operations means it's the most likely place the jump version of the F-35 will get its first taste of combat.

    "It's much more likely that the F-35Bs on the Essex, over Syria or Afghanistan, you could potentially see F-35s rolled into [combat] operations," the Heritage Foundation researcher said.

    Related:

    Corrosion Issues Spur Pentagon to Halt F-35 Deliveries
    Red Star/White Star: Why the Lockheed F-35 Should Fear Russia’s Su-35
    UK Navy to Have 24 F-35 'Frontline Fighters' on HMS Queen Elizabeth by 2023
    F-35 Need for Updated Data Processor Threatens Production Plan - US Watchdog
    New F-35 Upgrades to Cost $3.9 Billion, Government Watchdog Says
    Tags:
    F-35B, The Heritage Foundation, US Navy, US Marine Corps, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok