Share of Advanced Arms in Russian Nuclear Triad Should Be 90% by 2021 - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of advanced weapons in Russia's nuclear triad should grow up to at least 90 percent by 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The main focus should be on the further development of strategic nuclear forces. The share of advanced weapons in Russia's nuclear triad should be no less than 90 percent by 2021," Shoigu said at a meeting at the ministry.

The minister said that it was important to improve the logistics for troops and supplies, keep increasing the potential of the special operations forces and to improve paratroopers' fighting capabilities.

According to Shoigu, the Russian armed forces are set to receive more high-precision arms, latest surveillance systems, the most cutting-edge gear for troops.

READ MORE: State Department: Sanctions Against Russia Not 'Competitive Tool' on Arms Market

The statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that the share of the advanced weapons in Russia' nuclear triad had reached 79 percent by the end of 2017.