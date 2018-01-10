Register
04:19 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Navy's warship Rajput fires rockets during a special drill in the Bay of Bengal near Paradeep, India.

    Indian Defense Ministry Claims Navy ‘Fully Capable’ Despite Shortfalls

    © AP Photo/ Biswaranjan Rout
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    101

    The Indian navy is “fully capable” of defending the country’s maritime interests, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, despite having two fewer carriers than the country’s naval chief says is necessary.

    India plans to operate three aircraft carriers: the currently operational INS Vikramaditya, plus IAC-1, and IAC-2, two ships that don't exist yet, according to the Indian navy's Design Bureau. "That is the basic minimum requirement for performing our mandated tasks in India's areas of maritime interests" on the subcontinent's eastern and western seaboards, Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sunil Lanba told India Strategic on Tuesday.

    Indian army officials display arms and ammunition at Handwara in north Kashmir some 80 km from Srinagar on May 9,2011
    © AFP 2017/ ROUF BHAT
    India Opens $3 Billion Ammo Tender for Private Sector to Curb Import Dependency

    The IAC-1 and IAC-2 are domestically built aircraft carriers India's navy expects to be delivered between 2019 and 2032, India Strategic noted.

    Ideally, the Indian navy would keep two carriers deployed while the third goes to shipyards for periodic maintenance, the admiral said.

    On Monday and Tuesday, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman toured the INS Vikramaditya as the carrier, three submarines and six other vessels simulated "real conditions" of a "multi-threat" battle exercise, the Ministry of Defense said in an announcement.

    "Having witnessed first-hand the prowess of the Western Fleet, I am confident that the Indian navy is fully capable of defending the nation against any form of threat," Sitharaman said.

    A woman cleans a carpet flooring close to a Brahmos supersonic cruise missile at the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg.
    © AFP 2017/ OLGA MALTSEVA
    India, Russia Further Collaboration in Defense Tech After Success of BrahMos

    The exercises featured operational practice in anti-submarine warfare, gun and missile tests, air interceptions and nighttime naval aviation maneuvers.

    According to the Hindustan Times, though, the Indian navy's minesweeper fleet is slated to be decommissioned from 2018 to 2020. This potential maritime weakness is amplified in significance by the fact that South Korea and India failed to reach an agreement on 12 new mine countermeasure vessels earlier this week.

    "We were unable to resolve commercial complications despite our best efforts. This particular deal with the [South] Koreans is off," an Indian official told the Hindustan Times Tuesday. The country's six minesweepers fall way short of the 24 experts say are needed to secure India's harbors, the Hindustan Times reported.

    "The latest setback means that there may be no minesweepers even beyond 2021," HT noted.

    Related:

    Singapore’s Defense Minister Gives a Thumbs Up to India’s Home-Grown Fighter Jet
    India Banks on Barak to Replace Its Aging Naval Missile Defense Systems
    India's Defense Minister Reviewing Country's Combat Readiness at Forward Line
    Indo-Chinese Tension Escalates as India Strengthening Defense Near Border
    US House Approves Bill Proposing Stronger Defense Ties With India
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, minesweeper, Indian Navy, Nirmala Sitharaman, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok