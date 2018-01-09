Russian Navy Pacific Fleet Marines Start First 2018 Drills at Ranges in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Marines of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet were the first to start exercises in 2018 in the Eastern Military District, the press service for the Pacific Fleet reported Monday.
"Today, in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Coastal Troops of the Pacific Fleet, about 1,000 servicemen of the Pacific Fleet's marine corps and units began performing tasks at the ranges of Bamburovo, Gornostai and Radygino, and the Pacific Fleet marines were the first to begin combat training tasks in 2018," the report said.
Previous year in August, he Russian Baltic Fleet Marines’ drills were held with over 2,000 military personnel, 20 warships, 12 aircraft and helicopters took part in the drills.
