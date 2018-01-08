Register
23:34 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan Navy ship

    Pakistan’s Navy Test-Fires Domestically Made Cruise Missiles

    © AFP 2017/ RIZWAN TABASSUM
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    183

    The Pakistani Navy recently test-fired a domestically produced anti-ship cruise missile as Islamabad seeks to become more self-reliant in the defense industry.

    The PNS Himmat, a fast attack craft, conducted live-fire trials of the Harbah Naval Cruise Missile, Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations announced January 3.

    US President Donald Trump announces his strategy for the war in Afghanistan during an address from Fort Myer, Virginia, US, August 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Backs Proposal to Spend Pakistan Aid Money on US Infrastructure Projects

    The new munition "is a surface-to-surface anti-ship missile with land-attack capability," ISPR said, noting that "the missile accurately hit its target, signifying the impressive capabilities of the Harbah Naval Weapon System."

    Adm. Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, chief of staff for the Pakistani Navy, was present to observe the test from a nearby ship, the PNS Alamgir.

    "The successful live weapon firing has once again demonstrated the credible fire power of the Pakistan Navy and the impeccable level of indigenization in hi-tech weaponry achieved by Pakistan's defense industry," the ISPR announcement said.

    A Pakistan security personnel stands guard near the the Beijing-funded megaport of Gwadar, in southwestern Pakistan
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    China to Build Second Foreign Naval Base, This Time in Pakistan

    Following the test, Abbasi "emphasized the need to capitalize on indigenous defense capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign countries," ISPR noted. Last week, US President Donald Trump moved to end security assistance to Pakistan, calling the cuts retribution for Islamabad's harboring terrorists.

    According to the Diplomat, the Harbah missile system is likely to become operational onboard the PNS Azmat and PNS Deshat, two fellow Azmat-class fast attack vessels.

    The Pakistani Ministry of Defense began developing the missile in 2014, the Diplomat noted, adding that the government targeted a program completion date of October 2018.

    Related:

    Road Accident in Pakistan Leaves at Least 10 People Dead - Reports (PHOTO)
    ‘Don’t Drag Us into Your Electoral Battle’ – Pakistan Tells India
    'Invective and Mistrust': Pakistan's Leaders Respond to Trump's Tweet
    Pakistan Says Ready to Account for Spending US Aid Amid Trump’s Critical Remarks
    Twitter Tears Apart India’s Ruling Party for Owning Trump’s Pakistan Jibe
    Tags:
    cruise missile, Pakistani Navy, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok