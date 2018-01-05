Register
02:11 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rise after an airstrike on the District 3 of Sirte, the last stronghold of Islamic State (IS) (File)

    US Military Launched Record Amount of Airstrikes in Somalia, Yemen in 2017

    © AFP 2017/ Fabio Bucciarelli
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    204

    The first year of the administration of US President Donald Trump saw a reinvigoration of US military operations in Libya and Pakistan, as well as a record number of airstrikes launched against both Somalia and Yemen.

    The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a nonprofit foreign policy and national security think tank, released their Long War Journal on Thursday. The report tracks US airstrikes in Libya, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen, four nations where the US is not actively engaged in armed hostilities but does provide air and tactical support.

    The FDD found that US air campaigns have intensified since Obama's presidency ended and Trump's began.

    Smoke billows following an air-strike by the Saudi-led coalition on an army arms depot, now under Shiite Huthi rebel control on June 7, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ MOHAMMED HUWAIS
    Saudi-Led Coalition's Airstrike in Western Yemen Kills 20 Civilians - Source

    The Obama administration's policy for "areas outside of active hostilities" was limited airstrikes partnered with support to the local government. Trump meanwhile has loosened the rules of engagement and given the military more decision-making power.

    In 2017, the US launched 120 strikes against Islamic militant groups in Yemen, more than the entirety of strikes launched during Obama's second term. US airstrikes in Yemen began in 2007, but the Islamic insurgency there continues to go strong ten years later — even with the enhanced bombing campaign against al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula under Trump.

    However, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has been dodgy in their reporting of the specifics of the strikes. Only four strikes were accompanied with detailed reports about who CENTCOM was targeting and why.

    Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE
    US Claims to Kill 13 al-Shabaab Militants with Airstrike in Southern Somalia

    Meanwhile, the US launched an additional 35 strikes in Somalia after Trump greenlit US Africa Command to use military force against al-Shabaab, a local militant group. The Defense and State Departments upped al-Shabaab's threat assessment as the group expanded its territory in southern Somalia, overrunning African Union forces in the process.

    Somalia and Yemen have also become home to a new threat imported from elsewhere: Daesh, which has begun operations in the autonomous Puntland province of Somalia and the Bayda governorate of Yemen. The US launched airstrikes against Daesh in both Somalia and Yemen for the first time in 2017.

    The heyday of the US bombing campaign in Pakistan has seemingly passed: 117 strikes were launched during the campaign's peak in 2010, compared to just three in 2016 and eight in 2017.

    The flag of Pakistan and American flags (File)
    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    US Suspends Security Assistance to Pakistan - State Department

    The recent years' campaign, which began in 2004, has been more tactical. Instead of targeting al-Qaeda and the Taliban wherever they arise in Pakistan, the US strikes have been meant to kill leaders of the militant groups.

    American airstrikes have killed numerous top Taliban officials, including the Taliban's supreme leader, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, in May 2016 and Taliban spokesman Qari Abdullah in March 2017.

    However, increased friction between Washington and Islamabad has led to speculation that the US may bolster airstrikes in Pakistan once more. US President Donald Trump has slammed Pakistan multiple times for allegedly harboring jihadi groups and tacitly supporting them. On New Year's Day, Trump accused Pakistan for providing "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan," adding that "$33 billion in aid over the last 15 years [has] given us nothing but lies & deceit."

    Illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa rest after they were rescued by the Libyan coast guard when their boat sank off the coastal town of Guarabouli, 60 km (36 miles) east of the capital Tripoli on October 2, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ MAHMUD TURKIA
    European Governments 'Complicit' in Migrant Abuse in Libya, Amnesty Int'l Says

    Libya was infamously the site of a concerted US bombing campaign in 2011 as Washington threw its weight behind rebel groups fighting against President Muammar Gaddafi. However, Gaddafi's fall triggered the collapse of Libya's entire government and civil war has raged in the North African nation ever since.

    The US launched 497 airstrikes in Libya in 2016 — all but two were part of the the Battle of Sirte, where the US-backed Government of National Accord forced Daesh out of the city after six months of fighting. The other two strikes were part of counterterrorism operations.

    Comparatively, the US launched 12 strikes in Libya in 2017, all of them counterterrorism strikes.

    Related:

    Clipped Wings: Houthi Rebels Reportedly Down Saudi Recon Drone in Yemen
    Saudi-Led Coalition's Airstrikes in Yemen Kill Over 140 Civilians in 6 Days - UN
    Suicide Attack in Somalia's Capital: At Least 15 Killed in Police Bombing
    Italy Welcomes Flight of Single Mothers, Orphans, Other Africans Stuck in Libya
    Activists: Migrants' Rights Abuses Logical Result of 2011 NATO Invasion of Libya
    Tags:
    Yemen civil war, Somalian Civil War, Libyan civil war, Taliban, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Daesh, al-Shabaab, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok