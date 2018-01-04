Register
04:37 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A United States Army's self-propelled howitzer

    US Starts Production of Upgraded Self-Propelled Howitzer

    © AP Photo/ BAE Systems
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    123

    The US Army has initiated production of modernized Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH), one of the most important components of its artillery fleet.

    The new howitzers are distinct from towed howitzers in that the cannon is mounted onto a mobile vehicle, making it superficially resemble a tank with a gigantic gun. Depending on the vehicle's external coating, it can be considered an armored fighting vehicle. The SPH is generally used for providing long-range indirect and direct fire support, but the advantages presented by its maneuverability give field commanders more flexibility to execute different tactics. One such tactic is known as ‘shoot-and-scoot,' whereby the howitzer fires off a salvo of projectiles before immediately relocating to avoid counter-battery fire from hostile artillery.

    Part of the motivation for the new piece of military equipment, on which development began in 2011, is that "the Russians can outgun us and shoot farther" with the 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV, former US Army Maj. Gen. David Basset told Scout Warrior last fall. The first batch of Koalitsiya-SV howitzers is slated to join the Russian Ground Forces in 2020, the Russian Ministry of Defense has said.

    The self-propelled Koalitsiya-SV artillery unit has a range of more than 43 miles, according to Business Insider, and can fire 15-20 projectiles, the National Interest has reported. The new US Army SPH will be able to fire four rounds for the first three minutes of shooting and one round per minute over a sustained firing period, according to the Pentagon.

    US officials hope to eventually enable the howitzer to strike targets 43 miles away, Scout Warrior noted.

    The new howitzers will be much faster than the previous-generation SPH, also known as the Paladin, which is "the slowest vehicle in the US Army," Basset said.

    Related:

    US Army Orders New Net Centric Radar for Patriot Interceptors
    Warehouses Full of US-Made 'Lethal Weapons' Found by Syrian Army (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    US Army Equipment at Daesh Positions Prove Their Collusion – Syrian Ambassador
    Judge Spared US Army's Bergdahl Prison For Deserting in Afghanistan - Reports
    Pentagon Chief Says US Army Must Ensure Having Military Options Over N Korea
    Tags:
    artillery vehicle, howitzers, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok