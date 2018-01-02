India Banks on Barak to Replace Its Aging Naval Missile Defense Systems

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is purchasing a new set of Barak Missiles that will replace the aging missile defense systems fitted on naval vessels. The defense ministry on Tuesday gave the final go-ahead for the deal that has been long negotiated. The decision comes a fortnight before the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New Delhi.
"Indian defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cleared a proposal pertained to the procurement of 131 Barak Missiles and associated equipment, under option clause from M/s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd., Israel, at a cost of approximately $72 million," the defense ministry stated on Tuesday.
Fast Tracking Procurement Decisions for Stronger Armed Forces:— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 2, 2018
Smt @nsitharaman approved the procurement of 131 Barak Missiles from Israel and 240 precision guided bombs for @IAF_MCC from Russia, together worth ₹ 1,714 crorehttps://t.co/UDHm1mmUdA pic.twitter.com/QrRbz08p63
In April last year, another Israeli firm — Israeli Aerospace Industries bagged a deal worth $2 billion to supply the Indian army and navy with missile defense systems. Israel is one of the top three arms suppliers to India.
