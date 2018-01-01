Russian Radio-Technical Troops Identified Over 600,000 Aerial Objects in 2017

"The radio-technical troops of the [Russian] Aerospace Forces detected and escorted more than 600,000 aerial objects in 2017. As of today, the troops are equipped with radar stations and radar complexes capable of tracking an entire range of aerial objects, including those based on Stealth technology, regardless of meteorological conditions and disturbances," the statement read.
They can also simultaneously escort more 200 aerial objects of various types, including planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement noted.
