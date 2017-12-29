Russia, Turkey Sign Loan Agreement on Supply of S-400 Air Defense Systems

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the supply of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems in Ankara on Friday, the TRT channel reported.

According to the channel, an official statement is expected in connection with the signing of the agreement soon.

Earlier, the newspaper "Hürriet" reported that part of the money for the S-400 air defense missile systems Ankara will pay for itself, and for the other part it will take a loan from Moscow.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on September 12 that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow on the acquisition of S-400 systems, and also made a deposit for them. General Director of the state corporation "Rostekh" Sergei Chemezov said on November 2 that the contract value exceeds $2 billion. According to Deputy Chief of the Turkish Defense Industry Secretariat Ismail Demir, the delivery of the systems will begin within two years.

Some 55% of the total contract amount will be Russian loan funds.

S-400 Triumph is a long-range anti-aircraft missile system adopted for service in 2007. It is intended for the destruction of aviation, cruise and ballistic missiles.