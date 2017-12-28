Register
23:49 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    This handout photograph released by the Ministry of Defence on February 20, 2013, shows a HAL Black Tiger Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) performing a flypast during a full dress rehearsal for the Indian Air Force's Iron Fist 2013 military exercicse in Pokhran, near Jaisalmer in India's Rajasthan state, on February 19, 2013

    India Stocks Up on Attack Choppers After Claims of Military Unpreparedness

    © AFP 2017/ HO / MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    132

    The world’s second largest military measured by manpower is planning to acquire more than a dozen light combat helicopters, as India’s defense sector responds to concerns about its readiness for battle.

    The addition of 15 combat helicopters may alleviate India's lackluster defense capabilities relative to its neighbors.

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited "received a request for proposals for 15 limited-series light combat helicopters (LCHs)," the company said in a December 22 announcement, adding that "this comes close on the heels of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited receiving RFPs for [the] supply of 83 light combat aircraft just days ago."

    Indian and Israeli scientists are conducting series of tests of their joint venture Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from a defense base in eastern India
    © Photo: Youtube/DefenceExclusive
    Shooting Star: India’s New Missile Interceptor a ‘Grand Success’ in Latest Test

    The choppers will go into service with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Each multirole combat helicopter is made in India and runs about 30 percent cheaper than the latest US AH-64 Apache variant.

    The LCHs are equipped with a 20 millimeter French Giat-Nexter gun, four anti-tank missiles and air-to-air missiles. The aircraft can be deployed against hostile tanks, armored personnel carriers, slow-moving planes and some surface and sub-surface naval vessels, according to military analysts.

    "In the present geopolitical situation, India is located sensitively," Defense Minister Arun Jaitley said September 1. "We have had multiple threats in the past. Therefore, preparedness is something India can never compromise on," he continued, noting, "no country can win battles by being dependent on other countries and being a buyer [versus supplier] of defense equipment."

    Indian military personnel drive Indian Army tanks as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    India Media: New Delhi Buys $3B Worth of Weapons, Ammo From Russia, Israel

    The Indian Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) raised doubts about India's ability to effectively counter potential threats from Pakistan and China in a July report. The CAG said that India's air force, army and navy suffered major ammunition shortages and were not adequately prepared for a prolonged multi-front military conflict. The Indian military at the time had only enough ammunition for 10 days of armed conflict, the auditor found.

    According to a July report in The Diplomat, Beijing has three times as many nuclear warheads than India, five times as many submarines and tanks and at least twice as many naval vessels and military aircraft. China's People's Liberation Army has nearly 1 million more troops in its ranks, to boot.

    Related:

    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    India's Locally-Built 19-Seater Aircraft Set to Rattle Global Manufacturers
    'Proceed But With Caution' Says Economist as India Mulls Rupee-Ruble Trade Pact
    India Has Capability to Outperform British, French Economies – Analyst
    Christmas Carol Singers Arrested in India, Priests Under Attack From Hindu Mob
    Tags:
    helicopter, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), PLA, Pakistan, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok