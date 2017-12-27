Register
    Boeing OC-135B Open Skies

    Russia to Limit Airfields Available to US Under Open Skies Treaty - Source

    A new number of airfields, available to the United States in accordance with the Open Skies Treaty will be reduced by Russia as a mirror response to the US-announced measures, a source reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will limit the number of airfields that can be used by US surveillance aircraft within the framework of the Open Skies Treaty starting January 1, a source told Sputnik.

    “The number of airfields available for the United States will be reduced starting January 1. It is a matter of bringing the list of airfields in line with the treaty. Such a step is a mirror response to the US-announced measures against Russia, which are also planned to be introduced in January,” the source said.

    Tu-154M-Lk-1 Russian Air Force (Open Skies)
    CC BY 2.0 / Papas Dos / RF-85655 T154(M-Lk-1) Russian Air Force (Open Skies) UUMB
    US Taking Measures Over Russia's Alleged Violation of Open Skies Treaty
    According to the source, such measures, in particular, included the intentions of the United States to close the airspace over Alaska and Hawaii for Russian observers and limit the range of flights.

    Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia would respond to US restrictions on the Open Skies Treaty, noting however that the treaty itself should be preserved.

