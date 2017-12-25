Register
04:35 GMT +325 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

    Afghan Showdown as Fired Governor Refuses to Leave Post

    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The governor of the northern Afghanistan province of Balkh, one of the nation’s most powerful politicians is refusing to step down, even though the nation’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fired him earlier this month.

    Atta Mohammad Noor of the Jamiat-e Islami party — also known as "King of the North" — was the governor of Balkh and remains an important politician, representing Afghanistan's Tajik ethnic minority. 

    British Troops Remembering the Fallen in Afghanistan
    © Flickr/ Defence Images
    Scrooged: British Troops in Afghanistan Receive Just £1 Each for Christmas

    Although the presidential palace recently accepted Noor's resignation, on Saturday the powerful figure announced at a gathering of several thousand people in the provincial capital Mazar-e Sharif that he would continue to be the governor.

    "I have said many times that no one can remove me with a decree," Noor declared.
    Noor criticized former ally, Afghani Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the leader of Noor's party. Noor referred to Abdullah as "a snake up everyone's sleeve," who is weakening the party from within.

    "Your teeth will not sink into us," Noor said, referring to Abdullah. "We will break your teeth," he added.

    During the 2014 Afghan presidential election, which ended in deadlock, the US declared that Ghani would be president and said that runner-up Abdullah would serve as prime minister. The Jamiat-e-Islami party has been in power since the 2001 collapse of the Taliban regime.

    Noor has suggested that Abdullah, not the Afghani president, is responsible for his firing.
    "Death to Dr. Abdullah," the crowd chanted during the Saturday gathering.

    Even though Noor backed Abdullah during the 2014 presidential race, the relationship between the two went awry after a coalition government was established. Noor claimed that he was fired because he called upon the government to appoint more ministers, governors and ambassadors outside of his party.

    Related:

    Car Bombing in S Afghanistan Leaves 6 Policemen Dead – Reports
    US Vice President Meets with Troops, Afghan Leaders on Surprise Afghanistan Trip
    Italy to Decrease Military Presence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Start Mission in Niger
    US, Afghan Forces Launch Offensive to Block Daesh Expansion in Afghanistan
    Terrorism on the Ascent: Daesh Aims to Close in on Russia Via Afghanistan
    Tags:
    politician, Ghani, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok